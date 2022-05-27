×

TshisaLIVE

Dlala Thukzin admits to previously dating multiple women but insists it was all 'consensual'

27 May 2022 - 10:00 By Joy Mphande
Dlala Thukzin speaks about excessive sexual conduct with multiple woman accusations.
Image: Instagram/ Dlala Thukzin

Musician Dlala Thukzin has shared his side of the story in an attempt to set the record straight after he was accused of dating multiple women.

He took to Facebook on Thursday to give his version of events and explanation for some of the “evidence” against him by a controversial Twitter user.

The tweep shared pictures of different women posing in Thukzin's house and a video from Instagram live of an unidentified social media user alleging the producer and DJ had romantic links with multiple women in Durban.

Check out the tweet here.

The musician did not deny having been involved with some of the women, but said the images were old and he had since changed his ways to protect his brand.

“I have been made aware of the recent accusations made against me on Instagram pertaining [to] excessive sexual conduct with multiple women. Evidence shows various girls taking pictures in my apartment and some with my clothing gear.

“I do not dispute that, because some those pictures are real, but most of them are fabricated. However, I’d like to first affirm that some of those pictures were taken more than two years ago and I have since grown to make wiser social conduct decisions.”

Thukzin apologised to those offended by the reveal, but assured his fans he had consensual relationships with the women he was involved in.

“I have never taken advantage of any woman. Whatever happened between myself and them was a consensual act between two adults. This also leads me to express that I would never take advantage of any woman sexually or in any other manner.

“I respect my brand as well the Dlala Thukzin family to an extent that I would not in any way do anything to make any of you question my motives...”

Read the full statement below:

