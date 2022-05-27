‘Let love be fashionable again’ — Sello Maake Ka Ncube gushes over his wife
Seasoned actor Sello Maake kaNcube is totes smitten with his wife Pearl .
He has never been one to shy away from letting Mzansi know his wife makes him want to be a better man.
Taking to Instagram he said such women exist.
“Don’t give up and be patient with yourself. One day you will meet that partner who makes you want to be a better man, not just for yourself but in honour of what she is building around you and your legacy. Such black women exist. Just be a deserving man,” he wrote.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE late last year, Pearl opened up about how their love kept winning against all sorts of challenges, including Sello's “problematic” exes.
Pearl confirmed she and Sello were married and said she has all the women to thank who have been “chasing around” her and Sello's relationship because they pushed her into happily ever after with the thespian.
“ I don't know why, if you are an ex-girlfriend, you need to be problematic in your ex's life. Women must stop this thing of always interfering in the lives of their past lovers and their current girlfriends. ”
Taking to his Instagram, Sello revealed he was engaged to the love of his life.
“She said yes! Meet my wife Pearl Mbewe,” an overjoyed Sello shared.
The actor said he had made peace with being a bachelor after his last marriage failed but love wouldn’t let him.
“I made her the one and I never longed to find anyone. I had made peace with being single but now I know I’m ready to tell my story. Being happy is the way and she holds her own,” Sello wrote.
The pair officially tied the knot in a civil marriage.
Posting at the airport, the veteran actor captioned: “Goodbye SA! Small shot left.
“We seal deals together but this time we sealed ourselves to one another. May God bless this union. This love feels so right and we doing this against all odds.”
