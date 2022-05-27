‘Let love be fashionable again’ — Sello Maake Ka Ncube gushes over his wife

Seasoned actor Sello Maake kaNcube is totes smitten with his wife Pearl .

He has never been one to shy away from letting Mzansi know his wife makes him want to be a better man.

Taking to Instagram he said such women exist.

“Don’t give up and be patient with yourself. One day you will meet that partner who makes you want to be a better man, not just for yourself but in honour of what she is building around you and your legacy. Such black women exist. Just be a deserving man,” he wrote.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE late last year, Pearl opened up about how their love kept winning against all sorts of challenges, including Sello's “problematic” exes.

Pearl confirmed she and Sello were married and said she has all the women to thank who have been “chasing around” her and Sello's relationship because they pushed her into happily ever after with the thespian.

“ I don't know why, if you are an ex-girlfriend, you need to be problematic in your ex's life. Women must stop this thing of always interfering in the lives of their past lovers and their current girlfriends. ”