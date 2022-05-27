×

TshisaLIVE

Rorisang Thandekiso opens up about living with chronic pain

27 May 2022 - 11:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Presenter and singer Rorisang Thandekiso has opened up about living with chronic pain after she injured her knee and went through multiple surgeries
Image: Via Rorisang Thandekiso Instagram

TV and radio presenter Rorisang Thandekiso has not had it easy with her healing journey since having multiple operations after her knee injury.

Taking to Instagram ,the singer shared a clip of her guest appearance on Afternoon Express, and opened up about living with chronic pain.

“I've driven myself to the hospital in the middle of the night countless times in extreme pain and discomfort. This post is for my friends dealing with chronic battles. It’s OK to need people. It’s OK to have a bad day. I know it's exhausting to keep explaining your diagnosis and the challenges it presents in your life daily.

"I know it is exhausting to be at work on your feet when your body is screaming pain. I know it is exhausting to feel like 'you got this', then two hours later your body fails you. I know it is exhausting having people give you all types of success stories and here you are,  still dealing.”

Speaking to Drum when she was bedridden and recovering from her injury, she said she was injured playing sport.  

“I had to get an emergency operation after I injured myself during netball practice,” she said.

"This has been incredibly tough for me, not being able to walk or move around.”

Rorisang said she was coping because of the immense support she received from her family.

After her surgery last March  she took to Instagram to a picture of her in hospital. She told her followers they needed to see her in that state and not only the best images.

“This week was overwhelming. Sharing this because often we are encouraged to only post or share our best. This week was one of my worst.! From heartbreak to surgery, you name it, your girl was riding the wave. Oh but God is good. Thank you to my family, my mom, my sister. Words fail me,” she wrote.

