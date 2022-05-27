×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Here’s why Portia Modise has become Mzansi’s new fave

27 May 2022 - 13:00 By Joy Mphande
Portia Modise at the Safa presidential campaign press conference at the Nelson Mandela Foundation on May 10 in Johannesburg.
Portia Modise at the Safa presidential campaign press conference at the Nelson Mandela Foundation on May 10 in Johannesburg.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Since the launch of former Banyana Banyana player Portia Modise's book titled “From Portia Modise With Love” on May 19 at BMW Joburg City, Portia has been on a promotional tour with media, which has brought attention to her story.

In her book, Portia shares experiences as a top footballer and the challenges she faced as a woman in a male-dominated industry and being a black lesbian woman in an intolerant and patriarchal space.

The soccer star has captivated an audience that flooded the timeline singing her praises after an interview with Mac G on Podcast and Chill.

Mzansi’s greatest ever footballer who is the only SA player to score more than 100 (101) international goals has been talking about her experience with poverty, her journey with Banyana Banyana and more.  

Read the Twitter posts below:

Though Portia comes from humble beginnings, she's taken steps to make sure she benefits from her success.

The soccer player signed a partnership with one of BMW's biggest dealerships in Johannesburg.

“BMW Joburg City is proud to be the vehicle partner of renowned SA footballer Portia Modise for the launch of her new book (From Portia Modise with Love).

“As someone who represents black excellence in SA football and having set the benchmark of being the only African footballer, of any gender, to score 100 international goals ... Portia resonates with two of the four pillars of the BMW brand aura — sportiness and leadership.”

'Desiree Ellis has not improved Banyana': Portia Modise slams women's national team coach

Outspoken former Banyana Banyana star Portia Modise has made shocking claims that current national coach Desiree Ellis hasn’t improved the side and ...
Sport
6 days ago

Banyana cruise into the semis of the Cosafa Women’s Championship

Banyana Banyana cruised into the semifinals of the 2019 COSAFA Women’s Championship after a 3-0 victory over Madagascar in their final Group A clash ...
Sport
2 years ago

Centurion Portia leads Banyana into semifinals

The South African women's national side secured a semifinal date in sensational style with an emphatic victory that booked a date against nemesis ...
Lifestyle
7 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Minnie Dlamini shows appreciation for her 'TV husband' Lungile Radu TshisaLIVE
  2. Ike Khumalo: I spoke out because Deborah Fraser’s family is struggling TshisaLIVE
  3. The day Jamie Bartlett 'let David Genaro rest' TshisaLIVE
  4. Zahara plans to lawyer up in royalties fight TshisaLIVE
  5. 'They saw me crying, I said Jamie is gone' — Jamie Bartlett's partner picking ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused