WATCH | Here’s why Portia Modise has become Mzansi’s new fave

Since the launch of former Banyana Banyana player Portia Modise's book titled “From Portia Modise With Love” on May 19 at BMW Joburg City, Portia has been on a promotional tour with media, which has brought attention to her story.

In her book, Portia shares experiences as a top footballer and the challenges she faced as a woman in a male-dominated industry and being a black lesbian woman in an intolerant and patriarchal space.

The soccer star has captivated an audience that flooded the timeline singing her praises after an interview with Mac G on Podcast and Chill.

Mzansi’s greatest ever footballer who is the only SA player to score more than 100 (101) international goals has been talking about her experience with poverty, her journey with Banyana Banyana and more.

Read the Twitter posts below: