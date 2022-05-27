WATCH | Here’s why Portia Modise has become Mzansi’s new fave
Since the launch of former Banyana Banyana player Portia Modise's book titled “From Portia Modise With Love” on May 19 at BMW Joburg City, Portia has been on a promotional tour with media, which has brought attention to her story.
In her book, Portia shares experiences as a top footballer and the challenges she faced as a woman in a male-dominated industry and being a black lesbian woman in an intolerant and patriarchal space.
The soccer star has captivated an audience that flooded the timeline singing her praises after an interview with Mac G on Podcast and Chill.
Mzansi’s greatest ever footballer who is the only SA player to score more than 100 (101) international goals has been talking about her experience with poverty, her journey with Banyana Banyana and more.
Read the Twitter posts below:
🗣 Portia Modise: “The time I was the highest scorer in African football I was living in a shack.” pic.twitter.com/TOEJFodAy7— David Kappel (@kappilinho) May 10, 2022
"We were not allowed to pray and sing in Camp...." ~Portia Modise #MSW#PortiaModiseBook@VumaFM @RISEfm943 @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/oqNtWnkFp3— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) May 23, 2022
She darn told it like it is chile! https://t.co/ULOCPIgj1p— Thulisile Phongolo (@Thuli_P) May 11, 2022
Guys, I love Portia Modise so much. Her storytelling and sense of humour are unmatched.— Motaung (@TsepoKay) May 27, 2022
The Portia Modise interview with MacG is one for the books , what great woman ! Not just a Legend in SA woman's football but a very , wise woman who has a good personality and such great sense of humor.#PodcastAndChill— 🌙 (@Thanyani_) May 26, 2022
Portia Modise mahn, this are the kind of role models we should be entertaining and for them to do school visits❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/114jrB2Ud6— THEE_INTROVET_MOS😊 (@mosebudi_mapada) May 26, 2022
Though Portia comes from humble beginnings, she's taken steps to make sure she benefits from her success.
The soccer player signed a partnership with one of BMW's biggest dealerships in Johannesburg.
“BMW Joburg City is proud to be the vehicle partner of renowned SA footballer Portia Modise for the launch of her new book (From Portia Modise with Love).
“As someone who represents black excellence in SA football and having set the benchmark of being the only African footballer, of any gender, to score 100 international goals ... Portia resonates with two of the four pillars of the BMW brand aura — sportiness and leadership.”
