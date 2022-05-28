SNAPS | Zakes Bantwini rubs shoulders with Pharrell Williams and other Hollywood stars

The inaugural #GlobalCitizenNOW summit brought together more than 300 leaders across the private sector, advocacy, entertainment, government and philanthropy sectors to drive action to end poverty and protect the planet.

Former prime minister of Norway and Global Citizen board member Erna Solberg; singer-songwriter, producer, and advocate MILCK; prime minister of Canada Justin Trudeau; and actor, singer, director, author and award-winning musician Pharrell Williams were on the panel sharing views and ideas.

This year, the Global Citizen Festival celebrates its 10th year of defending the planet and fighting to defeat poverty.

The festival is set to be held live on September 24 at the Great Lawn in Central Park, New York, and in Accra, Ghana, as a sister location.

The line-up will feature some of biggest stars from around the world and is expected to be announced in the coming months.

“The 10th anniversary festivals will focus on driving commitments towards defeating extreme poverty now,” the festival's organisers said.

Lebashe Investment Group chair Tshepo Mahloele is a key part of the 10th anniversary event and initiatives to end global poverty after his appointment as patron of Global Citizen in Africa earlier this year.

The End Extreme Poverty Now campaign, of which Mahloele is an advocate and stakeholder, involves multiple global events, including the Global Citizen Prize, Global Citizen NOW leadership summit, the Global Citizen festival 10th anniversary and Global Citizen at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

Mahloele said: “I am honoured and humbled to play a meaningful role that supports existing global efforts to deal with vaccine equity, challenges poverty and empowers young girls. It is about time these matters are brought back on the global agenda. I am happy the Global Citizen movement has reignited the debate.”

Mahloele is chair and founder of Lebashe Investment Group and founder of Harith General Partners, the leading pan-African investor and developer of infrastructure across the continent.

The Lebashe Investment Group bought Tiso Blackstar Group's media divisions, including the Sunday Times, TimesLIVE, Times Select, Business Day, BusinessLIVE, The Herald, HeraldLIVE, Daily Dispatch, DispatchLIVE, Sowetan and SowetanLIVE, Financial Mail and Business Day TV for R1.05bn in 2019.