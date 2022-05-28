WATCH | 'Certain things have to be kept to yourself' — Somizi's life hack

Somizi has shared another life hack with his fans, telling them that sometimes it is important to keep things to yourself.

As part of his Bathroom Talk with Somizi series, the star said: “We always say people must talk and not bottle things up, but this time there are things you have to keep to yourself. Especially things that have not yet been manifested and things that are still being planned or promised.”

The only time to speak to people about these things was to those who would be part of it.

He also cautioned about oversharing, warning it can be used against you.

'Unless keeping it in will harm you or threatens your life.”

When you share good news before it happens you might jinx it.

“When you share it, the devil can [hear] you and will try to jinx it. I have learnt the hard way. It is important to keep things in before it is signed, sealed and delivered”.

It was important to share with a single person you trust.

“You don't want to lose people who are very important to you over assumptions and paranoia.”

Check out his sermon below.