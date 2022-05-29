'Dilo Di Chenchitse' hitmaker Shizo talks new single, music journey and more

Dilo Di Chenchitse is a phrase people use when they've moved a level up in life and is also a phrase that inspired DJ Shizo's new single.

The DJ, real name Andrew Dimakatso Majabe was a little shy to open up to TshisaLIVE about his life. He said he is in a space where he is very grateful for the recognition he is receiving for his music.

"I'm grateful for where I'm from and the love from people has been great. It is something else. I'm from Mabopane, Pretoria. I'm just a humble guy and a God-fearing person so this has been a humbling experience"

Shizo and Lloyd LaSoul & Mochen teamed up to produce their new single Dilo Di Chenchitse (Ke Lapile).

It was not until his single Gugu turned gold that he believed he could do this for the long term. He described a moment that led to the creation of the song.

"We were tired and glued to our phones and then everybody started saying Ke Lapile, and we were all playing that video Ke Lapile so Mochen came up with all the lyrics and stuff.

"That song motivates you because Dilo di Chenchitse means things have changed. It is not about money, it is not about turning up. Its like (at work) they promoted you."

He is also a producer and promoter who has been at it since he was young, idolising Grammy award-winner DJ Black Coffee.

"This things started when I was 10. I used to watch Black Coffee's videos and he is still inspiring me. The production part started two years ago. My first single was Gugu. That's when I realised I must just focus on this because Gugu was one of my biggest songs, it even reached gold ."

He founded his own Entertainment company, GaboShizO, which has been hosting events.

"I'm grateful. As the song says, things have changed, I'm grateful for the connection. Things have changed.

"I'm working towards an EP. I don't have the release dates. I want an EP that will make an impact not only at home, but everywhere. I want a kasi feel to it. I think I'm ready and my music is ready for the world."