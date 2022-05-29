Nandi Madida pens sweetest letter to hubby Zakes Bantwini on his birthday
“Being spiritually rich is the most rewarding form of wealth for you and that is why I love you! God continue to bless you and your beautiful, selfless heart.”
Actress and singer Nandi Madida shared the sweetest message to her hubby, musician Zakes Bantwini, thanking him for teaching her to be spiritually aligned with the universe.
Zakes celebrated his birthday on Thursday. His wife and mother of his two children expressed her gratitude that Zakes is in tune with who he is.
“Where do I even begin? Happy birthday to a man who has really taught me what it means to be absolutely spiritually aligned with the universe. I remember you were writing and producing Osama and were on a fast at the time, you kept telling me that you felt so connected to the spiritual world and wanted that to reflect in your new music.”
Nandi shared how Zakes reacted to the news that their daughter was autistic and how his reaction left her heart at ease and taught her that success is peace, happiness and contentment.
“Our daughter who was a huge inspiration for the song had just received her diagnosis for being autistic during that time, you were so happy and mentioned you always knew she was special and smart. I have learnt from you that success is happiness, peace and contentment and not tangible things,” wrote Nandi.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE when his hit song Osama had just come out, Zakes spoke about how he was certain his album Ghetto King would change the landscape of music as we know it.
“I like the contrast. Ghetto and King are words you don't see together. I love changing perception.”
“I've got a lot of music I make with a lot of producers. We keep making music. By the time I die, I want to have released at least a million records and I'd be satisfied,” he said.
Osama was in the number one spot for 13 weeks in a row on SA radio charts.
Zakes said he tapped into a different way of doing music with the making of his album by learning how to use fruity loops software to make his sound different.
“I set up a studio in Durban. Five producers live there and two songwriters. Every song that's there, somehow someone has a contribution in it. I had to sit down and learn from the children because I have never used fruity loops.
“I work with a lot of young people. I follow the music. I don't follow the name. That's why most of my albums don't have big names.”
