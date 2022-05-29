Nandi Madida pens sweetest letter to hubby Zakes Bantwini on his birthday

Actress and singer Nandi Madida shared the sweetest message to her hubby, musician Zakes Bantwini, thanking him for teaching her to be spiritually aligned with the universe.

Zakes celebrated his birthday on Thursday. His wife and mother of his two children expressed her gratitude that Zakes is in tune with who he is.

“Where do I even begin? Happy birthday to a man who has really taught me what it means to be absolutely spiritually aligned with the universe. I remember you were writing and producing Osama and were on a fast at the time, you kept telling me that you felt so connected to the spiritual world and wanted that to reflect in your new music.”

Nandi shared how Zakes reacted to the news that their daughter was autistic and how his reaction left her heart at ease and taught her that success is peace, happiness and contentment.

“Our daughter who was a huge inspiration for the song had just received her diagnosis for being autistic during that time, you were so happy and mentioned you always knew she was special and smart. I have learnt from you that success is happiness, peace and contentment and not tangible things,” wrote Nandi.

