TshisaLIVE

'We win together' — Cassper Nyovest reflects on 20-year friendship with Carpo

Chrizelda Kekana TshisaLIVE Editor
29 May 2022 - 16:00

It's safe to say Cassper and Carpo's friendship has stood the test of time and Cassper has alluded to the secret ingredient being the desire to win together.

The pair have been friends for over 20 years and taking to Instagram to share a video of them training together, the rapper shared how their bromance has blossomed.

He said it all has to do with how the pair have each other's backs.

This is 20 years of friendship. We win together, we lose together, we gain weight together and most importantly, we train together! My brother for life @carpomore helping me get ready for this big TV advert I’m shooting soon. Can you guess what’s it for? Here’s a hint, I own the brand!”

Check out the besties training together.

Last year, on The Braai Show, fans got a glimpse of their friendship and also got to see a different side to it when they described their upbringing and how they both survived depression.  

Speaking of how much he treasures his friendship with Carpo, Cassper has previously said that he was assured that his best friend would never change and start treating him differently because of the fame he has acquired. 

“These industry friendships is all some fake bullshit. Glad I have Carpo in my life. Even though we fight and he gets on my nerves, that's the only nigga who ain't never switch up on me for some clout,” he said.

The rapper and Carpo used to stay together when they were still coming into the industry and Cassper has shared how they've had a common goal to succeed and make an impact in the music industry.

“We were living together cause he was alone after losing both his parents. We used to sit on that couch and talk about all the great things we are going to do and how we are going to change the world through music. Dreaming big!”

