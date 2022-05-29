'We win together' — Cassper Nyovest reflects on 20-year friendship with Carpo

It's safe to say Cassper and Carpo's friendship has stood the test of time and Cassper has alluded to the secret ingredient being the desire to win together.

The pair have been friends for over 20 years and taking to Instagram to share a video of them training together, the rapper shared how their bromance has blossomed.

He said it all has to do with how the pair have each other's backs.

“This is 20 years of friendship. We win together, we lose together, we gain weight together and most importantly, we train together! My brother for life @carpomore helping me get ready for this big TV advert I’m shooting soon. Can you guess what’s it for? Here’s a hint, I own the brand!”

Check out the besties training together.