'When death became my definite reality': Savita Mbuli reflects on Vuyo's death

Its been nine years since renowned radio and TV presenter Vuyo Mbuli's funeral and the day of the burial is still fresh in his widow's memory.

Taking to Instagram , Savita Mbuli shared a picture of herself on the day of the funeral and reflected on the moment.

She said Vuyo's death brought a lot of questions she had no answers to.

“When death stopped being a theoretical construct and became my definite reality. I had so many questions,which I literally couldn’t ask anyone. Everything and everyone around me was moving so fast.

“I instead had to answer to asks that came in by the minute. I quickly realised that no-one would be able to answer to my heart.

“And as I drove back from Bloemfontein, in the uncomfortable heavy silence a hymn from Sunday school and primary school assembly, which was never sang with meaning, started playing in my head: 'Trust and obey, for there’s no other way. Not a doubt or a fear, not a sigh or a tear, can abide while we trust and obey.”

“Now it carried a lot of meaning. It was like an instruction. Till today I trust and obey,” she wrote.