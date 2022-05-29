'When death became my definite reality': Savita Mbuli reflects on Vuyo's death
Its been nine years since renowned radio and TV presenter Vuyo Mbuli's funeral and the day of the burial is still fresh in his widow's memory.
Taking to Instagram , Savita Mbuli shared a picture of herself on the day of the funeral and reflected on the moment.
She said Vuyo's death brought a lot of questions she had no answers to.
“When death stopped being a theoretical construct and became my definite reality. I had so many questions,which I literally couldn’t ask anyone. Everything and everyone around me was moving so fast.
“I instead had to answer to asks that came in by the minute. I quickly realised that no-one would be able to answer to my heart.
“And as I drove back from Bloemfontein, in the uncomfortable heavy silence a hymn from Sunday school and primary school assembly, which was never sang with meaning, started playing in my head: 'Trust and obey, for there’s no other way. Not a doubt or a fear, not a sigh or a tear, can abide while we trust and obey.”
“Now it carried a lot of meaning. It was like an instruction. Till today I trust and obey,” she wrote.
On the anniversary of the broadcaster's death, his co-host and friend Leanne Manas said he would be proud of her for recently being honoured with the Chevalier de l'Ordre national du Mérite (Knight of the French National Order of Merit).
“You would’ve been very proud, my friend. Nine years today and I still miss you so much.”
Mbuli collapsed while watching a rugby match between the Cheetahs and the Reds at the Free State Stadium in 2013.
You would’ve been very proud my friend. 9 years today and I still miss you so much 🙏🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/AY08qlTtl5— Leanne Manas (@LeanneManas) May 19, 2022
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.