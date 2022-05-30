×

TshisaLIVE

Boity Thulo challenges her fans as she unveils her detox plan

30 May 2022 - 07:00 By Joy Mphande
Rapper Boity Thulo reveals her detox plan.
Image: Instagram/ Boity Thulo

Boity Thulo has revealed her plans to go on a detox diet during the first week of June. 

The rapper took to her Twitter timeline challenging her followers to join in.

“Starting off the month on a clean slate. Who wants to join?” she wrote.

Boity said she often went on the detox, avoiding refined sugars, dairy, fast foods, heavy meat and bread while taking a tablespoon of Caster oil with a cup of green tea. 

“It’s a three-day detox I do once a month and it works for me. Full tablespoon in a warm cup of green tea (or ginger tea if you don’t like green tea). One cup a day, first thing in the morning.”

“While on the detox ... Try keep your diet as light and clean as possible,” she wrote in another post.

When it comes to weight loss and health plans, Boity is one celebrity who gets candid about her journey.

In an interview with Drum magazine two years ago, Boity said her hectic work schedule left little or no time for gym, which at times led to her gaining weight. 

“Last year I didn’t post any bikini pictures because I was feeling fat and my clothes really didn’t fit. People who say ‘a little bit of weight gain’ are being kind. I’ve gained a lot of weight. My mom even disses me a few times on the show about it.

“It’s something I’m very insecure about. I even got rid of my scale when I saw how much weight I gained. But I’m working on getting my body back.”

