Boity Thulo challenges her fans as she unveils her detox plan

Boity Thulo has revealed her plans to go on a detox diet during the first week of June.

The rapper took to her Twitter timeline challenging her followers to join in.

“Starting off the month on a clean slate. Who wants to join?” she wrote.

Boity said she often went on the detox, avoiding refined sugars, dairy, fast foods, heavy meat and bread while taking a tablespoon of Caster oil with a cup of green tea.

“It’s a three-day detox I do once a month and it works for me. Full tablespoon in a warm cup of green tea (or ginger tea if you don’t like green tea). One cup a day, first thing in the morning.”

“While on the detox ... Try keep your diet as light and clean as possible,” she wrote in another post.