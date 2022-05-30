‘Fake news’ — Makhadzi denies rumoured split from Master KG

Musician Makhadzi has poured cold water over a rumour that she and her beau Master KG have split.

Taking to her Facebook timeline recently, the star shared a snap where the news of their break up was reported and wrote “fake news” over the snap.

According to Sunday World, Makhadzi and Master KG are no longer in a relationship.

The Limpopo celebrity couple did break-up in 2020 after they chose to focus on their careers. It looked like it was an amicable split with the pair heading to their socials to announce it.

“Me and Makhadzi parted ways months ago to focus on our careers. We are still young and we still need to achieve big things. (We) hope everyone understands and respects that. I am no longer going to answer anything related to this. Thanks,” Master KG said.

Makhadzi's comments on the Facebook post verified Master KG's words.