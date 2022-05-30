'I'm honoured' — Lamiez Holworthy on becoming the face of Era By DJ Zinhle

Lamiez Holworthy has been unveiled as the new face of Era By DJ Zinhle.

The Metro FM DJ took to her Instagram timeline on Thursday announcing the news.

Lamiez joins rapper Moozlie and singer Thabsie among others.

“Woke up young, black and female and I’ve never felt more unstoppable. So honoured to be the face of @erabydjzinhle.” she wrote on Instagram.

DJ Zinhle responded in the comments with a message of appreciation saying: “You’re everything. Thank you so much for being part of our dream and family.”