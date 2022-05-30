×

TshisaLIVE

'I'm honoured' — Lamiez Holworthy on becoming the face of Era By DJ Zinhle

30 May 2022 - 10:00 By Joy Mphande
Lamiez Holworthy on joining the 'Era By DJ Zinhle' family.
Image: Instagram/ Lamiez Holworthy

Lamiez Holworthy has been unveiled as the new face of Era By DJ Zinhle. 

The Metro FM DJ took to her Instagram timeline on Thursday announcing the news. 

Lamiez joins rapper Moozlie and singer Thabsie among others. 

“Woke up young, black and female and I’ve never felt more unstoppable. So honoured to be the face of @erabydjzinhle.” she wrote on Instagram.

DJ Zinhle responded in the comments with a message of appreciation saying: “You’re everything. Thank you so much for being part of our dream and family.”

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Lamiez expressed her gratitude for being a part of the brand.

“I'm so honoured by the opportunity. I like what the brand stands for and am honoured to join the other great ambassadors who are also doing great in what they do.” she said.

If you follow Lamiez on social media, you'll notice her love for luxurious accessories and bags. The DJ said representing a local luxurious brand was an offer she could not refuse.

“I'm one person who loves fashion and have always been a fan of Era By DJ Zinhle items. From the earrings, scarfs, watches ... literally everything, I would wear it all, and now I get to not only add the bag to my location by be the face of the brand too. I'm proud to join the family of a local black business owned by a female power house DJ. That was just an offer I could not refuse.”

