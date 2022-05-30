×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

‘It’s not cool that I’m a statistic in this country for GBV’ — SK Khoza on abuse allegations

30 May 2022 - 12:00 By Joy Mphande
Sthembiso "SK" Khoza speaks on having abuse allegations against him.
Sthembiso "SK" Khoza speaks on having abuse allegations against him.
Image: Instagram/ SK Khoza

SK Khoza recently opened up to businessman and philanthropist ‘TT’ Mbha during a Instagram Live talk show called Ama-Tyma Wellness Check-in speaking of his previous relationship with his then-fiancée Ayanda Hlongwane.

The former The Queen actor addressed reports of him allegedly abusing his former partner and setting the record straight on getting arrested, and allegedly using drugs.  

SK told TshisaLIVE he had spoken up because the allegations had severely tainted his brand.

“It’s not cool that I’m a statistic in this country for GBV,” he said.

“I’m actually so hurt that because of relationships not working out, this is what happened to me and I didn’t even do anything ... But like I said, I still love her very much not to be with her ever again. But I guess it’s what they mean when they say you a sucker for love.” 

TshisaLIVE reached out to Ayanda for comment but she had not responded by the time this article was published. This article will be updated should she respond.

SK's relationship with Ayanda came to an end after reports he allegedly abused her came to light.

“I still care and love the woman. She was going to be my wife, so love and care for the woman doesn't just disappear overnight. I never hit Ayanda Hlongwane and it saddens me to go to court. The way I was raised, I would never touch a woman in the manner she says I did.

“To have somebody get to a point of not being happy in a relationship, that they can paint you to the world in the way that they are ... I will have a day where I speak out and let the world know that I was wrongfully accused of something I never did. She nearly destroyed my life.”

SK said he wanted to clear his name and heal while on his spiritual journey.

“I'm tired of ending up in tabloids saying I'm like this and that. At the end of the day I am a human being. People forget that they can say things that could make someone easily take their life, though I don't have the guts to take my own life.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

RELATED ARTICLES

'I am not in a relationship with anyone' — SK Khoza slams 'new girlfriend' rumours

"I'm working on myself. I'm on a deep traditional journey."
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

SK Khoza apologises for viral videos, saying he was 'trapped in a very dark space'

"To everyone that I was rude and mean to…my deepest apologies."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Limpopo resort responds to SK Khoza's claims he was provoked 'by racism' in the viral video

"Following a full investigation on-site and off-site we found no evidence of said allegation. We wish the actor a speedy recovery," said the resort's ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

SK Khoza's cryptic Instagram post raises concerns for his mental health

"Maybe some of us were meant to live and be great in another lifetime and this one is not for us."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Let love be fashionable again’ — Sello Maake Ka Ncube gushes over his wife TshisaLIVE
  2. Palesa Madisakwane explains what she meant on LTDWS when she said Mary Twala ... TshisaLIVE
  3. 'We win together' — Cassper Nyovest reflects on 20-year friendship with Carpo TshisaLIVE
  4. 'When one season ends another begins' — Actor Thembalethu Ntuli explains hiatus TshisaLIVE
  5. 'When death became my definite reality': Savita Mbuli reflects on Vuyo's death TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings