‘It’s not cool that I’m a statistic in this country for GBV’ — SK Khoza on abuse allegations

SK Khoza recently opened up to businessman and philanthropist ‘TT’ Mbha during a Instagram Live talk show called Ama-Tyma Wellness Check-in speaking of his previous relationship with his then-fiancée Ayanda Hlongwane.

The former The Queen actor addressed reports of him allegedly abusing his former partner and setting the record straight on getting arrested, and allegedly using drugs.

SK told TshisaLIVE he had spoken up because the allegations had severely tainted his brand.

“It’s not cool that I’m a statistic in this country for GBV,” he said.

“I’m actually so hurt that because of relationships not working out, this is what happened to me and I didn’t even do anything ... But like I said, I still love her very much not to be with her ever again. But I guess it’s what they mean when they say you a sucker for love.”

TshisaLIVE reached out to Ayanda for comment but she had not responded by the time this article was published. This article will be updated should she respond.