‘It’s not cool that I’m a statistic in this country for GBV’ — SK Khoza on abuse allegations
SK Khoza recently opened up to businessman and philanthropist ‘TT’ Mbha during a Instagram Live talk show called Ama-Tyma Wellness Check-in speaking of his previous relationship with his then-fiancée Ayanda Hlongwane.
The former The Queen actor addressed reports of him allegedly abusing his former partner and setting the record straight on getting arrested, and allegedly using drugs.
SK told TshisaLIVE he had spoken up because the allegations had severely tainted his brand.
“It’s not cool that I’m a statistic in this country for GBV,” he said.
“I’m actually so hurt that because of relationships not working out, this is what happened to me and I didn’t even do anything ... But like I said, I still love her very much not to be with her ever again. But I guess it’s what they mean when they say you a sucker for love.”
TshisaLIVE reached out to Ayanda for comment but she had not responded by the time this article was published. This article will be updated should she respond.
SK's relationship with Ayanda came to an end after reports he allegedly abused her came to light.
“I still care and love the woman. She was going to be my wife, so love and care for the woman doesn't just disappear overnight. I never hit Ayanda Hlongwane and it saddens me to go to court. The way I was raised, I would never touch a woman in the manner she says I did.
“To have somebody get to a point of not being happy in a relationship, that they can paint you to the world in the way that they are ... I will have a day where I speak out and let the world know that I was wrongfully accused of something I never did. She nearly destroyed my life.”
SK said he wanted to clear his name and heal while on his spiritual journey.
“I'm tired of ending up in tabloids saying I'm like this and that. At the end of the day I am a human being. People forget that they can say things that could make someone easily take their life, though I don't have the guts to take my own life.”
