SNAPS | A look inside John Kani's 'Kunene the King' play debut in Mzansi

Veteran actor and playwright John Kani premiered his Kunene and the King National Tour on Sunday at the Joburg Theatre.

The play play explores race, class, politics, theatre and “the potentially unifying power of Shakespeare”, marking 25 years since the country’s first post-apartheid democratic elections.

Delving into the controversial topics, Kani used confrontation between two men who represent polarised aspects of the SA experience.

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, Kani expressed how it felt to perform for SA audiences after the play opened at Stratford in April 2019 and the inspiration behind the play.

“Kunene and the King has been a special gift to me as a writer. I wrote the play to deal with some questions I had within myself.

“What a joy! What a celebration! We transferred to the Fugard Theatre for a few performances. It gives me great pleasure to bring my play back to SA, for the people I write for and to get the opportunity to be at the Joburg Theatre.”

The play will also go to the Playhouse in Durban and to the Mandela Bay Theatre complex.

See some of the images from the event below: