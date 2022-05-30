×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | A look inside John Kani's 'Kunene the King' play debut in Mzansi

30 May 2022 - 12:29 By Joy Mphande
From [L-R] Seputla Sebogodi, John Kani and Sello Makke Ka-Ncube.
From [L-R] Seputla Sebogodi, John Kani and Sello Makke Ka-Ncube.
Image: Masi Losi

Veteran actor and playwright John Kani premiered his Kunene and the King National Tour on Sunday at the Joburg Theatre.

The play play explores race, class, politics, theatre and “the potentially unifying power of Shakespeare”, marking 25 years since the country’s first post-apartheid democratic elections.

Delving into the controversial topics, Kani used confrontation between two men who represent polarised aspects of the SA experience.

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, Kani expressed how it felt to perform for SA audiences after the play opened at Stratford in April 2019 and the inspiration behind the play.

Kunene and the King has been a special gift to me as a writer. I wrote the play to deal with some questions I had within myself.

 “What a joy! What a celebration! We transferred to the Fugard Theatre for a few performances. It gives me great pleasure to bring my play back to SA, for the people I write for and to get the opportunity to be at the Joburg Theatre.”

The play will also go to the Playhouse in Durban and to the Mandela Bay Theatre complex.

See some of the images from the event below:

Actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube and his wife, Pearl.
Actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube and his wife, Pearl.
Image: Masi Losi
Veteran actors Jerry Mofokeng and John Kani.
Veteran actors Jerry Mofokeng and John Kani.
Image: Masi Losi
Actress Liopelo Maphathe and actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube's wife, Pearl Mbewe.
Actress Liopelo Maphathe and actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube's wife, Pearl Mbewe.
Image: Masi Losi
John Kani and Eusebius McKaiser at the Kunene and the King play debut.
John Kani and Eusebius McKaiser at the Kunene and the King play debut.
Image: Masi Los

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

‘I finally made that old man proud of me’: John Kani’s greatest recognition

The legendary actor reflects on his parents, regrets, and how a 'comic book' catapulted him to wider fame.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

New art is going to explode on SA stages, declares John Kani

The acclaimed actor hopes to take his latest play, 'Kunene and the King', to more local theatres once the pandemic eases
Lifestyle
10 months ago

WATCH | John Kani on receiving the prestigious international Pragnell Shakespeare Award 2021

"It will be one of the things that will be a highlight of my life," John said of the award.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Dr John Kani honoured with prestigious Pragnell Shakespeare Award

The veteran SA star has joined the ranks of some of England's finest.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Let love be fashionable again’ — Sello Maake Ka Ncube gushes over his wife TshisaLIVE
  2. 'We win together' — Cassper Nyovest reflects on 20-year friendship with Carpo TshisaLIVE
  3. Palesa Madisakwane explains what she meant on LTDWS when she said Mary Twala ... TshisaLIVE
  4. 'When death became my definite reality': Savita Mbuli reflects on Vuyo's death TshisaLIVE
  5. 'When one season ends another begins' — Actor Thembalethu Ntuli explains hiatus TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings