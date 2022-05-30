SNAPS | Living their best lives! Trevor Noah and his SA buddies take on Paris

Champagne and tennis were the order this past weekend when Trevor Noah and his friends went out and about in Paris, France.

The Daily Show host and some of his close friends from Mzansi, author Khaya Dlanga, brand and communications mogul Xolisa Dyeshana and Miss SA 2018 Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo's husband, businessman Ze Nxumalo, attended the French Open tennis tournament in Paris.

Taking to their social media timelines on Sunday, the comedian and his friends shared images from the event and their escapade into the underground cellars of Dom Perignon and other vintage champagnes.

Trevor reflected on his longtime friendship with the guys before he acquired fame, expressing how he treasured memories he created with them on the trip.

“Four South Africans walk into a French Open. What a wonderful journey it’s been and continues to be. When we met 14 years ago, one of us had no car, half of us had never left the country and we all used to watch tennis on TV.

“Now we’re at the French Open, watching tennis live and discussing how to get our friend a car. Memories are nothing without the people you share them with,” he wrote.

Take a look at the images below: