Tweeps unimpressed with Somizi for his repeated jabs at Mohale on his reality show

Some tweeps are saying certain things Somizi keeps saying about his estranged husband Mohale Motaung on his reality TV show are getting a bit much for them.

Not much was public knowledge when the couple split and Somizi chose to keep his silence. However, it seems SomG saved all the tea for his show with his often offensive comments about Mohale.

There was a time were Somizi couldn't keep quite about Mohale and he was smitten over his hubby. Now that things have gone left, the star has been telling his story, including his divorce, in his reality show Living The Dream With Somizi on Showmax, and some of his comments have left a bitter taste in the mouths of some tweeps.

“Somizi keeps taking jabs at how broke Mohale was, but how much money was he expecting a 26-year-old to have? Was he not aware when he chose him?” said one tweep.