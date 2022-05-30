WATCH | Jamie Bartlett’s son Hector pays tribute to his larger than life dad

Hector Bartlett described his legendary actor father Jamie Bartlett as “a passionate man on and off screen”.

An autopsy performed on Tuesday revealed the star suffered a cardiac arrest.

Speaking to Dan Moyane on eNCA recently, Hector paid tribute to a man s loved by Mzansi for his craft and larger than life personality.

“He was fascinated by food, texture, nature, by colour. He really did live the passion that I think he brought to millions of screens across SA.

“He brought that into my life as a very young man and, I think, as an unbelievable father. He was the fire that inspired me through the most unbelievable performances on screen, on stage and through every single life he touched,” he said.