WATCH | Jamie Bartlett’s son Hector pays tribute to his larger than life dad
Hector Bartlett described his legendary actor father Jamie Bartlett as “a passionate man on and off screen”.
An autopsy performed on Tuesday revealed the star suffered a cardiac arrest.
Speaking to Dan Moyane on eNCA recently, Hector paid tribute to a man s loved by Mzansi for his craft and larger than life personality.
“He was fascinated by food, texture, nature, by colour. He really did live the passion that I think he brought to millions of screens across SA.
“He brought that into my life as a very young man and, I think, as an unbelievable father. He was the fire that inspired me through the most unbelievable performances on screen, on stage and through every single life he touched,” he said.
Details of Jamie’s memorial service have been announced in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE. Close friends and former colleagues are set to celebrate his life at a memorial service at Zone 6 venue in Soweto on June 6.
“The Bartlett family have asked for privacy during this time of mourning and have concluded to have a private funeral in Cape Town, his hometown, for close friends and family,” read the statement.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Bartlett’s partner Rosa Onious recounted how she went to wake the star from an afternoon nap, only to find he wasn’t breathing.
She struggled to explain to her children that he was no more, and said she was grateful for the support she received from the families affected.
“They saw me crying and I said 'Jamie is gone'. My older daughter sort of understands. I think people are coming in to pay their tributes. They can see Jamie is not coming back. Obviously, as a single parent, it's hard to explain, but I have my mom and dad who are very supportive and his family. We speak every day.”
