WATCH | Kefilwe Mabote living it up overseas, partying with the elite

Digital influencer and fashion stylist Kefilwe Mabote has proven that we might have been sleeping on her after she served stunning looks at the Cannes Film Festival.

Her looks were screaming, “I have arrived”, luxury, #softlife, opulence you name them, she was it.

She has been rubbing shoulders with stars and the who’s who in the film industry giving off a FOMO inducing fashion show.

Her Instagram timeline has been lit with one of the most breathtaking moments.

“Partying on a yacht is great, but partying with the elite on a yacht? Unmatched baby,” she wrote.

In a separate Instagram post she reminded her followers how she created her own lane to rock.

“I can remember vividly when I started, they told me how cold and tough the industry was — so I created my OWN lane.”

Taking to Instagram with a couple of lessons she has learnt in 2021, the star reflected on growing older and wiser as one of SA's most influential style queens. She said she loves the person she is becoming.