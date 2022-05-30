WATCH | Kefilwe Mabote living it up overseas, partying with the elite
Digital influencer and fashion stylist Kefilwe Mabote has proven that we might have been sleeping on her after she served stunning looks at the Cannes Film Festival.
Her looks were screaming, “I have arrived”, luxury, #softlife, opulence you name them, she was it.
She has been rubbing shoulders with stars and the who’s who in the film industry giving off a FOMO inducing fashion show.
Her Instagram timeline has been lit with one of the most breathtaking moments.
“Partying on a yacht is great, but partying with the elite on a yacht? Unmatched baby,” she wrote.
In a separate Instagram post she reminded her followers how she created her own lane to rock.
“I can remember vividly when I started, they told me how cold and tough the industry was — so I created my OWN lane.”
Taking to Instagram with a couple of lessons she has learnt in 2021, the star reflected on growing older and wiser as one of SA's most influential style queens. She said she loves the person she is becoming.
“With age, comes wisdom: right now, I am loving the woman I am becoming. All the disappointments, heartbreaks and hardships I’ve faced are moulding me into the woman I want to be, the woman I’ve always envied and wanted to become.”
At the SA Style Awards in 2017, she told TshisaLIVE the hate she received from naysayers contributed to her success.
She chatted about how she was still in disbelief at the growth her brand has seen.
“Being recognised for doing what I love is the most amazing feeling. Though I have been pushed to excellence by both love and hate. I am most inspired by my family and friends to continuously work on my craft. But I know I wouldn't be where I am today without the people that follow me and support me. I mean look at me now,” she told TshisaLIVE.
