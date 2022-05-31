×

TshisaLIVE

Ann Malinga's sweet message to Rob Malinga Jnr as he turns 21

31 May 2022 - 12:00 By Joy Mphande
Ann Malinga penned a sweet message to her son Robbie Malinga Jnr.
Image: Ann Malinga/Twitter

Ann Malinga has penned a sweet birthday message to her son Robbie Malinga Jnr as he turns 21 on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Ann shared snaps of herself and her son when he was younger, reflecting on the years gone by.

In the post Ann spoke of how much her “21-year-old gentleman” reminded her of his father, veteran musician Robbie Malinga. Malinga died in December 2017.

“To the one who gives me the most warmest hugs daily with the warm smile you inherited from your dad, the one who sees the best in everyone. respectful, caring, funny and loving. But, the sight of you all grown into a whole man moves me.

“I know by just looking at you every day that God has blessed me in ways that a few years ago I never would have imagined. I am still in awe at how expeditiously you turned 18 and started carrying all the responsibilities on your own with grace.”

Ann said she was confident Robbie Jnr would live this phase of his life happy, graceful and smart.

“May you always run after the literal gold of life like wisdom, knowledge, humility and gratefulness. Wishing you as many blessings as your name (Sibusiso) equates. Thank you for gifting me with 21 years of beautiful, joyful, fun and smooth motherhood experience.”

