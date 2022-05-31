'You’d be very proud' — Connie Ferguson returns to KOJ set without Shona Ferguson

Connie Ferguson has been celebrating each milestone of the show on her timeline.

In July 2021, Shona was awarded the Hollywood and African Prestigious Award in the Best Actor category, for his role as Simon “Vader” Masire on the popular drama series.

“My dear husband, I always told you that you were my favourite actor to work with, and probably one of the most underrated in this country! Your talent was beyond! How you committed to each character you portrayed always left me in awe!

“You will never be forgotten. Ever! I have always been proud of you, and you continue to make us proud beyond the grave. God is good. Bravo Mr. Sho! Bravo!” Connie wrote of the accomplishment.

