TshisaLIVE

'You’d be very proud' — Connie Ferguson returns to KOJ set without Shona Ferguson

31 May 2022 - 10:12 By Joy Mphande
Connie Ferguson reflects on the first day on set of 'Kings of Joburg' without her hubby, actor Shona Ferguson.
Image: Instagram/Connie Ferguson

Monday 31 May marked the first day of shooting the next season of Kings of Joburg without the late Shona Ferguson.

Shona Ferguson died on July 30 2021.

The late actor's wife, actress and businesswoman Connie Ferguson, marked the first day of shooting by penning a heartfelt letter to her “angel”.

“Dear Sho. My angel, thank you for everything! Day 1 of KOJ on the 1st working day of the week was a success! You’d be very proud of the team! I certainly am! Long live my king,  long live!” she wrote.

Connie Ferguson has been celebrating each milestone of the show on her timeline. 

In July 2021, Shona was awarded the Hollywood and African Prestigious Award in the Best Actor category, for his role as Simon “Vader” Masire on the popular drama series.

“My dear husband, I always told you that you were my favourite actor to work with, and probably one of the most underrated in this country! Your talent was beyond! How you committed to each character you portrayed always left me in awe!

“You will never be forgotten. Ever! I have always been proud of you, and you continue to make us proud beyond the grave. God is good. Bravo Mr. Sho! Bravo!” Connie wrote of the accomplishment.

