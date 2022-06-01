‘Be savvy with that’ — K.O warns against reckless spending on designer clothes

Political and business leaders gathered at the World Economic Forum at Davos last week to meet against a backdrop of inflation that's at its highest level in a generation.

BusinessLIVE reported price rises have undermined consumer confidence and shaken the world's financial markets, prompting central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, to raise interest rates.

So, the rapper might be onto something.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE earlier this year, K.O opened up about the trauma left by Covid-19 and the sudden deaths of key players in the hip-hop game, which he said he poured into his single Emoyeni.

“It's a record I put together celebrating where we are going, coming out of the pandemic. It's a new year, though we are four months in, I think we need to celebrate that we are seeing the tail end of the pandemic, so to me it almost feels like a rebirth and also based on the things we are going through, especially in SA hip-hop.”