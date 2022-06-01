SNAPS | Bonjour! Boity and bae Anton are living it up in Paris

Boity Thulo and her bae Anton Jeftha are living it up in the city of love in France.

The couple are in the city which is home to the headquarters of Moet & Chandon, making this a possible work and play vacay.

Taking to Instagram, the rapper and businesswoman shared snaps of her journey from flying to Paris, and they have individually shared snaps in front of Paris' tourist attraction, the Eiffel Tower

The couple were keeping their relationship under wraps until Boity confirmed the news by posting a picture of them sharing a kiss on Christmas Day on her Instagram stories last year.

They spent the day with Boity's family, and if their snaps are anything to go by, they had a blast. The pair have been together for more than a year and have been recently been spotted everywhere together.

Taking to Instagram the couple, took a couples quiz and shared their answers in a clip on their Insta accounts for Valentine's Day.

In the caption, Boity said: “We did the @aegsouthafrica AEG couples challenge to see how well @antonjeftha and I know each other. I was actually quite impressed and enjoyed it more than I thought I would.”