SNAPS | Bonjour! Boity and bae Anton are living it up in Paris
Boity Thulo and her bae Anton Jeftha are living it up in the city of love in France.
The couple are in the city which is home to the headquarters of Moet & Chandon, making this a possible work and play vacay.
Taking to Instagram, the rapper and businesswoman shared snaps of her journey from flying to Paris, and they have individually shared snaps in front of Paris' tourist attraction, the Eiffel Tower
The couple were keeping their relationship under wraps until Boity confirmed the news by posting a picture of them sharing a kiss on Christmas Day on her Instagram stories last year.
They spent the day with Boity's family, and if their snaps are anything to go by, they had a blast. The pair have been together for more than a year and have been recently been spotted everywhere together.
Taking to Instagram the couple, took a couples quiz and shared their answers in a clip on their Insta accounts for Valentine's Day.
In the caption, Boity said: “We did the @aegsouthafrica AEG couples challenge to see how well @antonjeftha and I know each other. I was actually quite impressed and enjoyed it more than I thought I would.”
It looks like Paris is the place to be for celebrity couples, proving it's not called the city of love for nothing .
Paris is good for sightseeing, going up the iconic Eiffel Tower, taking evening walks and breakfast dates.
Mzansi's new favourite celebrity couple, DJ Mandisa “DBN Gogo” Radebe and musician Lethabo “Focalistic” Sebetso, also recently spent quality time in Paris.
DBN Gogo seemingly accompanied her beau Focalistic to his sold-out show in Paris this past weekend, where they enjoyed an evening walk holding hands.
“From Paris, with love,” DBN Gogo captioned her post.
“Keep smiling. Looking for joy,” Focalistic wrote.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.