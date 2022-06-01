SNAPS | Inside DBN Gogo's birthday dinner

Laughter, drinks and dance were the order of the day for DBN Gogo's 30th birthday.

The DJ celebrated her birthday with a black and red themed dinner party with close friends and family.

The Khuza Gogo hitmaker shared a glimpse from the celebration on her Instagram stories and timeline, showcasing the red number she donned on the day and some of the guests present.

“Thank you for all the well wishes. I appreciate each and everyone one of you. Big shout out to the family @jagermeistersouthafrica. Thank you for the beautiful décor,” she wrote.