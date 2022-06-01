SNAPS | Bianca Naidoo gets tattoo in honour of her late husband Riky Rick

Riky sat down with Drum magazine in 2016 and he and Bianca opened up about their whirlwind romance and raising a family together. Riky gushed about how meeting Bianca changed him for the better.

“When I met Bianca and subsequently Jordan (Bianca’s child from a previous relationship), I became more serious and more purposeful in the things I do. That continued when Maik was born and until today. My family gives me purpose,” he said.

This is a theme that went on in his life until his untimely passing. At his funeral he was described as a man who loved his family.

In an emotional tribute, Bianca described her late husband as someone who loved his children with all he had. She spoke of some of the things she was most grateful for in their nine years together.

“He loved them deeply. He was their protector, he was their biggest fan, their Mandalorian and he will continue to be. As a partner he always encouraged me to come out of my shell and allow myself to step into the light and conquer my shyness. He wanted me to shine. He always wanted me to figure out what I wanted to do for me and to find that which set my soul on fire. Little did he know he was it.”

Lerato Sengadi also had a tribute tat done.

Check it out below: