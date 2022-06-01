×

TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Inside DBN Gogo's birthday dinner

01 June 2022 - 13:00 By Joy Mphande
DJ DBN Gogo turns 30.
Image: Instagram/ DBN Gogo

Laughter, drinks and dance were the order of the day for DBN Gogo's 30th birthday.

The DJ celebrated her birthday with a black and red themed dinner party with close friends and family.  

The Khuza Gogo hitmaker shared a glimpse from the celebration on her Instagram stories and timeline, showcasing the red number she donned on the day and some of the guests present. 

“Thank you for all the well wishes. I appreciate each and everyone one of you. Big shout out to the family @jagermeistersouthafrica. Thank you for the beautiful décor,” she wrote. 

DBN Gogo has had loads to celebrate in the past year. With her career at it's peak, she's been booked and busy, performing in and beyond the borders of SA, all while topping the charts as one of Mzansi most sought after DJs. 

Earlier this year, the amapiano star made her debut at the Coachella festival as one of the Mzansi acts for the Heineken house stage, alongside Major League DJz. 

“Never apologise for being a powerful woman! ... Every day God and my ancestors are showing up and showing off in my life. I am eternally grateful,” she wrote on Instagram.

FBN Gogo's IG.
Image: IG
Durban Gogo's IG stories.
Image: Instagram
DBN Gogo's IG.
Image: Instagram
DBN Gogo's IG stories.
Image: Instagram

