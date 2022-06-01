‘When I die, please don’t post about me on social media’ — Ntaba YaseDubai

Lindokuhle Msomi, popularly known as Ntaba YaseDubai, has left his fans concerned for his life after he shared a cryptic post.

The Mali Eningi hitmaker took to his Facebook timeline recently to speak about how he wanted to be remembered by people who genuinely cared for him while he's alive.

"Mina mhla Ngifa ngicela ningangi posti ku [when I die please don't post me on] social media Nilokhu Nenza ngathi seniyangthanda ekbeni benihluleka ukukwenza lokho nisaphila. [You pretend like you love me when you failed to do that when I was still alive.]

"Yu Ngicela nje ningafuni ukbukwa ngami [Please don't seek attention using me] . Ngyazi aninendaba nami futhi niyaphila ngingekho [I know you don't care about me, and you are alive when I'm not around] so Ningenzi engathi beninendaba [don't act like you cared]. Ni pretenda Kabi Nina!. [you pretend a lot]" he wrote.