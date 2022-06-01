×

‘When I die, please don’t post about me on social media’ — Ntaba YaseDubai

01 June 2022 - 08:00 By Joy Mphande
Lindokuhle "Ntaba YaseDubai" Msomi on wanting to be celebrated while he's still alive.
Image: Twitter/ Intaba Yase Dubai

Lindokuhle Msomi, popularly known as Ntaba YaseDubai, has left his fans concerned for his life after he shared a cryptic post.

The Mali Eningi hitmaker took to his Facebook timeline recently to speak about how he wanted to be remembered by people who genuinely cared for him while he's alive. 

"Mina mhla Ngifa ngicela ningangi posti ku [when I die please don't post me on] social media Nilokhu Nenza ngathi seniyangthanda ekbeni benihluleka ukukwenza lokho nisaphila. [You pretend like you love me when you failed to do that when I was still alive.]

"Yu Ngicela nje ningafuni ukbukwa ngami [Please don't seek attention using me] . Ngyazi aninendaba nami futhi niyaphila ngingekho [I know you don't care about me, and you are alive when I'm not around] so Ningenzi engathi beninendaba [don't act like you cared]. Ni pretenda Kabi Nina!. [you pretend a lot]" he wrote.

Mina mhla Ngifa ngicela ningangi posti ku social media Nilokhu Nenza ngathi seniyangthanda ekbeni benihluleka ukukwenza...

Posted by Intaba YaseDubai NM on Monday, May 23, 2022

Ntaba YaseDubai has been expressing his woes with his record label, claiming he only receives R3,700 monthly for his contribution to the chart-topping Mali Eningi single featuring Big Zulu.

“I’m fighting with the fact that I’m in a big song which made money but I haven’t received  a cent on it. Mali Eningi had also an opportunity to be featured in a KFC deal. I didn't get anything from that," he wrote on Facebook.

Ambitiouz Entertainment record label founder Kgosi Mahumapelo denied the claims and told TshisaLIVE the artist was making mention of his food allowance and said he'd received more money.

“The R3,700 is the food allowance he receives while receiving more money on top of that. It's just a portion of what he receives. That's a person who knew they were emotionally manipulating the public. He's not even counting the R12,000 monthly accommodation,”  he said.

