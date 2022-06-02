Jamie Bartlett was grateful for his partner Rosa Onious' companionship

Mourners have gathered at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town to take the late actor Jamie Bartlett to his final resting place.

Isibane se Afrika — which translates to “The Light Of Africa” in isiXhosa — a traditional African gospel choir based in Khayelitsha, led the service in hymns ushering in the first speaker for the day who was the late actor's friend.

Nicholas Ashby revealed to the family and friends gathered on Thursday that Jamie was very fond of his partner Rosa Onius and was thankful for her companionship that made his life in Joburg less lonely.

“His last years with you Rosa, who I’ve not met until now, but kept hearing of when he was down here in Cape Town. He'd keep saying he wished to share this or that other moment with you. Thank you for the love, the joy of home life you provided. Your companionship he cherished.

“One of the last things he told me before he said the last goodbye ... was how grateful he was to you because, without you and your young family, his life in Johannesburg over the last few years would have been so lonely.”

Rosa spoke exclusively to TshisaLIVE last week and said she struggled to explain to her children that Jamie was no longer around, but that she was grateful for the support she had received from the families affected.

“They saw me crying and I said Jamie is gone. My older daughter sort of understands. I think now that people are coming in to pay their tributes they can see Jamie is not coming back. Obviously, as a single parent, it's hard to explain, but I have my mom and dad there who are very supportive and his family. We speak every day.”

