×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

'Piano to the world!' — Major League DJz get BET Best International Act nod

02 June 2022 - 10:00 By Joy Mphande
Major League DJz get nominated for the 2022 BET awards.
Major League DJz get nominated for the 2022 BET awards.
Image: Instagram/ Major League

The 2022 BET award nominations have been revealed and Banele and Bandile of Major League DJz are flying the SA flag high in the Best International Act category. 

The Twin DJz took to their timeline beaming with pride when announcing the news to their fans.

“Mommy your boys are nominated for a BET award. Piano to the world.” they announced. 

The amapiano stars are nominated in the Best international act category alongside Little Simz and Dave from the UK, Ludmilla from Brazil, Tayc and Dinos from France, Fally Ipupa from the DRC, and Nigerian stars Tems and Fireboy DML.

Should they win the award, the Major League DJz will join Limpopo-born star Sho Madjozi, Sjava and DJ Black Coffee who are some of Mzansi's stars who have won the Best New International Act accolade.

In 2018, Cassper Nyovest and the Distruction Boyz were nominated for The Best International Act Award. 

Complete List of BET Awards 2022 Nominees:

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

  • Ari Lennox
  • Chlöe
  • Doja Cat
  • H.E.R.
  • Jazmine Sullivan
  • Mary J. Blige
  • Summer Walker

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST

  • Blxst
  • Chris Brown
  • Giveon
  • Lucky Daye
  • The Weeknd
  • Wizkid
  • Yung Bleu

BEST GROUP

  • Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)
  • Chlöe X Halle
  • City Girls
  • Lil Baby & Lil Durk
  • Migos
  • Young Dolph & Key Glock

BEST COLLABORATION

  • Wizkid feat. Justin Bieber & Tems — “Essence”
  • DJ Khaled fest. Lil Baby & Lil Durk — “Every Chance I Get”
  • Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar — “Family Ties
  • Doja Cat feat. SZA — “Kiss Me More”
  • Drake feat. Future & Young Thug — “Way 2 Sexy”
  • Bia feat. Nicki Minaj – “Whole Lotta Money (Remix)”

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

  • Cardi B
  • Doja Cat
  • Latto
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Saweetie

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

  • Drake
  • Future
  • J. Cole
  • Jack Harlow
  • Kanye West
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Lil Baby

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

  • Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar — “Family Ties”
  • Chlöe — “Have Mercy”
  • Doja Cat feat. SZA — “Kiss Me More”
  • Ari Lennox — “Pressure”
  • Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) — “Smokin Out The Window”
  • Drake feat. Future & Young Thug — “Way 2 Sexy”

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

  • Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak
  • Benny Boom
  • Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch
  • Director X
  • Hype Williams
  • Missy Elliott

BEST NEW ARTIST

  • Baby Keem
  • Benny the Butcher
  • Latto
  • Muni Long
  • Tems
  • Yung Bleu

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

  • Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) — An Evening with Silk Sonic
  • H.E.R. — Back of My Mind
  • Tyler, the Creator — Call Me If You Get Lost
  • Drake — Certified Lover Boy
  • Kanye West — Donda
  • Jazmine Sullivan — Heaux Tales, Mo' Tales: The Deluxe
  • Doja Cat — Planet Her

DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

  • Marvin Sapp — “All In Your Hands”
  • Kanye West — “Come to Life”
  • Kelly Price — “Grace”
  • Fred Hammond — “Hallelujah”
  • H.E.R. & Tauren Wells — “Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)”
  • Election Worship & Maverick City Music — “Jireh”
  • Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin — “We Win”

BET HER

  • Alicia Keys — “Best of Me (Originals)” Mary J. Blige — “Good Morning Gorgeous”
  • Chlöe — “Have Mercy”
  • Ari Lennox — “Pressure”
  • Jazmine Sullivan — “Roster”
  • Summer Walker & Ari Lennox — “Unloyal”
  • Doja Cat — “Woman”

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

  • Dave (UK)
  • Dinos (France)
  • Fally Ipupa (DRC)
  • Fireboy DML (Nigeria)
  • Little Simz (UK)
  • Ludmilla (Brazil)
  • Major League DJZ (SA)
  • Tayc (France)
  • Tems (Nigeria)

BEST MOVIE

  • Candyman
  • King Richard
  • Respect
  • Space Jam: A New Legacy
  • Summer of Soul
  • The Harder They Fall

BEST ACTOR

  • Adrian Holmes — Bel Air
  • Anthony Anderson — Black-ish
  • Damson Idris — Snowfall
  • Denzel Washington — The Tragedy of Macbeth
  • Forest Whitaker — Respect / Godfather of Harlem
  • Jabari Banks — Bel Air
  • Sterling K. Brown — This Is Us
  • Will Smith  King Richard

BEST ACTRESS

  • Aunjanue Ellis — King Richard
  • Coco Jones — Bel Air
  • Issa Rae — Insecure
  • Jennifer Hudson — Respect
  • Mary J. Blige — Power Book II: Ghost
  • Queen Latifah — The Equalizer
  • Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary
  • Regina King — The Harder They Fall
  • Zendaya — Euphoria / Spider-Man: No Way Home

YOUNGSTARS AWARD

  • Akira Akbar
  • Demi Singleton
  • Miles Brown
  • Saniyya Sidney
  • Storm Reid

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

  • Brittney Griner
  • Candace Parker
  • Naomi Osaka
  • Serena Williams
  • Sha'Carri Richardson
  • Simone Biles

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

  • Aaron Donald
  • Bubba Wallace
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo
  • Ja Morant
  • LeBron James
  • Stephen Curry

Major League DJz sell out UK show and reveal collabos in next project

Jorja Smith, Mahalia, Ty Dolla Sign and Tinie Tempah are just some of the features on Major League DJz project.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Major League spend time with American star Ty Dolla $ign in studio

Is a collab on the cards?
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

'Dreams really do come true' — Major League DJz land on Coachella 2022 line-up

Major League DJz set to fly the SA flag high at Coachella 2022.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

‘We wish you were here’ — Major League DJz dedicate Atlantic Records​ win to Riky Rick

"Let’s dream as a nation because the doors are open wide and the world is ready to embrace Africa."
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘South Africa ke gangster’s paradise’ — Cassper Nyovest’s bank card ‘cloned’ TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Bianca Naidoo gets tattoo in honour of her late husband Riky Rick TshisaLIVE
  3. 'You’d be very proud' — Connie Ferguson returns to KOJ set without Shona ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Boity Thulo challenges her fans as she unveils her detox plan TshisaLIVE
  5. Ntsiki Mazwai: ‘Isn’t it funny how Unathi was fired but Somizi kept the job ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Stranded Comair passengers upset by cancelled flights
"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux