'Piano to the world!' — Major League DJz get BET Best International Act nod

The 2022 BET award nominations have been revealed and Banele and Bandile of Major League DJz are flying the SA flag high in the Best International Act category.

The Twin DJz took to their timeline beaming with pride when announcing the news to their fans.

“Mommy your boys are nominated for a BET award. Piano to the world.” they announced.

The amapiano stars are nominated in the Best international act category alongside Little Simz and Dave from the UK, Ludmilla from Brazil, Tayc and Dinos from France, Fally Ipupa from the DRC, and Nigerian stars Tems and Fireboy DML.