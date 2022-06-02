'Piano to the world!' — Major League DJz get BET Best International Act nod
The 2022 BET award nominations have been revealed and Banele and Bandile of Major League DJz are flying the SA flag high in the Best International Act category.
The Twin DJz took to their timeline beaming with pride when announcing the news to their fans.
“Mommy your boys are nominated for a BET award. Piano to the world.” they announced.
The amapiano stars are nominated in the Best international act category alongside Little Simz and Dave from the UK, Ludmilla from Brazil, Tayc and Dinos from France, Fally Ipupa from the DRC, and Nigerian stars Tems and Fireboy DML.
MOMMY YOUR BOYS ARE NOMINATED FOR A @BET AWARDS 😩🇺🇸🔥— MAJOR LEAGUE (@MAJORLEAGUEDJZ) June 1, 2022
PIANO TO THE WORLD 🌎 pic.twitter.com/7DDQnGhuW8
Should they win the award, the Major League DJz will join Limpopo-born star Sho Madjozi, Sjava and DJ Black Coffee who are some of Mzansi's stars who have won the Best New International Act accolade.
In 2018, Cassper Nyovest and the Distruction Boyz were nominated for The Best International Act Award.
Complete List of BET Awards 2022 Nominees:
BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST
- Ari Lennox
- Chlöe
- Doja Cat
- H.E.R.
- Jazmine Sullivan
- Mary J. Blige
- Summer Walker
BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST
- Blxst
- Chris Brown
- Giveon
- Lucky Daye
- The Weeknd
- Wizkid
- Yung Bleu
BEST GROUP
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)
- Chlöe X Halle
- City Girls
- Lil Baby & Lil Durk
- Migos
- Young Dolph & Key Glock
BEST COLLABORATION
- Wizkid feat. Justin Bieber & Tems — “Essence”
- DJ Khaled fest. Lil Baby & Lil Durk — “Every Chance I Get”
- Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar — “Family Ties
- Doja Cat feat. SZA — “Kiss Me More”
- Drake feat. Future & Young Thug — “Way 2 Sexy”
- Bia feat. Nicki Minaj – “Whole Lotta Money (Remix)”
BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST
- Cardi B
- Doja Cat
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
- Saweetie
BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST
- Drake
- Future
- J. Cole
- Jack Harlow
- Kanye West
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lil Baby
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar — “Family Ties”
- Chlöe — “Have Mercy”
- Doja Cat feat. SZA — “Kiss Me More”
- Ari Lennox — “Pressure”
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) — “Smokin Out The Window”
- Drake feat. Future & Young Thug — “Way 2 Sexy”
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
- Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak
- Benny Boom
- Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch
- Director X
- Hype Williams
- Missy Elliott
BEST NEW ARTIST
- Baby Keem
- Benny the Butcher
- Latto
- Muni Long
- Tems
- Yung Bleu
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) — An Evening with Silk Sonic
- H.E.R. — Back of My Mind
- Tyler, the Creator — Call Me If You Get Lost
- Drake — Certified Lover Boy
- Kanye West — Donda
- Jazmine Sullivan — Heaux Tales, Mo' Tales: The Deluxe
- Doja Cat — Planet Her
DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
- Marvin Sapp — “All In Your Hands”
- Kanye West — “Come to Life”
- Kelly Price — “Grace”
- Fred Hammond — “Hallelujah”
- H.E.R. & Tauren Wells — “Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)”
- Election Worship & Maverick City Music — “Jireh”
- Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin — “We Win”
BET HER
- Alicia Keys — “Best of Me (Originals)” Mary J. Blige — “Good Morning Gorgeous”
- Chlöe — “Have Mercy”
- Ari Lennox — “Pressure”
- Jazmine Sullivan — “Roster”
- Summer Walker & Ari Lennox — “Unloyal”
- Doja Cat — “Woman”
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
- Dave (UK)
- Dinos (France)
- Fally Ipupa (DRC)
- Fireboy DML (Nigeria)
- Little Simz (UK)
- Ludmilla (Brazil)
- Major League DJZ (SA)
- Tayc (France)
- Tems (Nigeria)
BEST MOVIE
- Candyman
- King Richard
- Respect
- Space Jam: A New Legacy
- Summer of Soul
- The Harder They Fall
BEST ACTOR
- Adrian Holmes — Bel Air
- Anthony Anderson — Black-ish
- Damson Idris — Snowfall
- Denzel Washington — The Tragedy of Macbeth
- Forest Whitaker — Respect / Godfather of Harlem
- Jabari Banks — Bel Air
- Sterling K. Brown — This Is Us
- Will Smith — King Richard
BEST ACTRESS
- Aunjanue Ellis — King Richard
- Coco Jones — Bel Air
- Issa Rae — Insecure
- Jennifer Hudson — Respect
- Mary J. Blige — Power Book II: Ghost
- Queen Latifah — The Equalizer
- Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary
- Regina King — The Harder They Fall
- Zendaya — Euphoria / Spider-Man: No Way Home
YOUNGSTARS AWARD
- Akira Akbar
- Demi Singleton
- Miles Brown
- Saniyya Sidney
- Storm Reid
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
- Brittney Griner
- Candace Parker
- Naomi Osaka
- Serena Williams
- Sha'Carri Richardson
- Simone Biles
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
- Aaron Donald
- Bubba Wallace
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Ja Morant
- LeBron James
- Stephen Curry