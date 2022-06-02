She said yes! ‘Blood & Water’ actor Arno Greeff gets engaged to his partner
Congratulations are in order for actor Arno Greeff and his long-time partner Iluska Nagy, who said yes to his marriage proposal.
The Blood & Water star, who plays Chris Ackerman, took to his timeline sharing footage from his proposal to his now fiancée.
“Liked it. Put a ring on it,” he captioned the post.
“The easiest 'yes' I’ve ever said! I’ve never been more sure about anything! I love you my fiancé @arnogreeff,” Iluska Nagy wrote.
Arno has openly said he wants to spend the rest of his life with her.
Marking two years of their relationship in March this year, the actor gushed over the relationship.
“Two years and still going strong. I found someone who builds me up, makes me stronger and grows with me each day. Still in awe of your humility, your kind heart and your eternal optimism. To the next 20, 40 & 60 years. Love you @iluskanagy.”
Iluska Nagy took to her timeline declaring her love for Aron.
“Thank you for making me smile and for making me the happiest girl in the world! Jy is so special [you are so special.] Woorde Sal nooit kan beskryf hoe lief ek jou het en hoe baie jy vir my beteken nie! Ek het jou SO baie lief” [Words can never explain how much love I have for you and how much you mean to me. I love you,” she wrote.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.