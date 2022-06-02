×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

She said yes! ‘Blood & Water’ actor Arno Greeff gets engaged to his partner

02 June 2022 - 12:00 By Joy Mphande
Actor Arno Greeff gets engaged to his long-time girlfriend.
Actor Arno Greeff gets engaged to his long-time girlfriend.
Image: Instagram/ Arno Greeff

Congratulations are in order for actor Arno Greeff and his  long-time partner Iluska Nagy, who said yes to his marriage proposal. 

The Blood & Water star, who plays Chris Ackerman, took to his timeline sharing footage from his proposal to his now fiancée.

“Liked it. Put a ring on it,” he captioned the post.

“The easiest 'yes' I’ve ever said! I’ve never been more sure about anything! I love you my fiancé @arnogreeff,” Iluska Nagy wrote.

Arno has openly said he wants to spend the rest of his life with her. 

Marking two years of their relationship in March this year, the actor gushed over the relationship. 

“Two years and still going strong. I found someone who builds me up, makes me stronger and grows with me each day. Still in awe of your humility, your kind heart and your eternal optimism. To the next 20, 40 & 60 years. Love you @iluskanagy.”

Iluska Nagy took to her timeline declaring her love for Aron.

“Thank you for making me smile and for making me the happiest girl in the world! Jy is so special [you are so special.] Woorde Sal nooit kan beskryf hoe lief ek jou het en hoe baie jy vir my beteken nie! Ek het jou SO baie lief” [Words can never explain how much love I have for you and how much you mean to me. I love you,” she wrote.

MORE:

100,000 hand-strung flowers and a star-studded guest list: Inside Tamaryn Green’s fairytale wedding

Celebs pull out all the stops to celebrate Mr and Mrs Nxumalo.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Halala! Carol Tshabalala​ reveals she is engaged

"Here’s to being Mrs S. I love you now and forever more my J."
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Sivenathi Mabuya reveals she's officially off the market and married

Issa fiancée! Sivenathi Mabuya is married.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

LaConco talks about failed relationship with Jacob Zuma: ‘I don’t think the scars will ever heal’

LaConco finally broke her silence on her relationship with uBaba, saying: "No-one gets into a relationship, especially if you are young, to face ...
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘South Africa ke gangster’s paradise’ — Cassper Nyovest’s bank card ‘cloned’ TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Bianca Naidoo gets tattoo in honour of her late husband Riky Rick TshisaLIVE
  3. 'You’d be very proud' — Connie Ferguson returns to KOJ set without Shona ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Boity Thulo challenges her fans as she unveils her detox plan TshisaLIVE
  5. Ntsiki Mazwai: ‘Isn’t it funny how Unathi was fired but Somizi kept the job ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Stranded Comair passengers upset by cancelled flights
"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux