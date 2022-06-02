She said yes! ‘Blood & Water’ actor Arno Greeff gets engaged to his partner

Congratulations are in order for actor Arno Greeff and his long-time partner Iluska Nagy, who said yes to his marriage proposal.

The Blood & Water star, who plays Chris Ackerman, took to his timeline sharing footage from his proposal to his now fiancée.

“Liked it. Put a ring on it,” he captioned the post.

“The easiest 'yes' I’ve ever said! I’ve never been more sure about anything! I love you my fiancé @arnogreeff,” Iluska Nagy wrote.