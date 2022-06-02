×

TshisaLIVE

Thuli Phongolo joins new amapiano show as a judge

“Please join me as we go on a journey to uncover amapiano's next superstar.”

02 June 2022 - 08:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo is still winning despite trolls questioning her skills.
Image: Instagram/ Thuli Phongolo

Thuli Phongolo has taken to her Instagram to announce she will be on the judging panel of a new show that's set to air soon.

While the actress and DJ has received a lot of backlash for her DJing skills, it seems the more she gets tongues wagging, the more gigs she gets. 

Thuli will be part of the competition that will seek out the next amapiano stars — from vocalists, producers and even lyricists.

On Wednesday Thuli shared a promotion video that revealed she will be judging the competition alongside JazziQ and DJ Qness.

“Please join me as we go on a journey to uncover amapiano's next superstar. Auditions are open from today till June 30. I’m so excited to announce that I will be one of your judges and I hope to see you on that stage,” she wrote

The show being promoted under the hashtag #Amapiano'sNextStar will be hosted by amapiano vocalist Bontle Smith and internet sensation and musician Robot Boii.

Amid conversations about the amapiano genre dying, and SA stars going global for their music, the genre is growing  from strength to strength.

Rapper Reason is one of several artists accused of leaving hip-hop for dead and “jumping ship” for amapiano but has hit back at the criticism.

In a note to late hip-hop legends HHP and Pro Kid, Reason said they had effortlessly merged hip-hop with the “kasi culture”.

“You guys taught us to take this rap s**t, and blend it with our own sounds for our people to love and enjoy us so much that they would embrace us when we take it to the world. You guys effortlessly brought American hip-hop culture and kasi culture together. We loved you for it. Respected you for it. We even gave you awards and screamed your songs at the top of our lungs for it. Yet, today we argue,”  he wrote.

