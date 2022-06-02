Jamie Bartlett laid to rest

The late actor Jamie Bartlett's life will be celebrated at an intimate private funeral attended by his family and close friends at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town.

News of the star's death broke on Monday May 23, sending shock waves across the nation and leaving thousands in mourning.

The actor's partner Rosa Onious told TshisaLIVE the autopsy confirmed the 55 year-old had suffered a cardiac arrest.

Speaking exclusively to TshisaLIVE, Bartlett’s partner of nearly four years recounted how she had gone to wake the star from an afternoon nap, only to find he wasn’t breathing.

“He said he was tired. For two years we knew it as his couch. He liked taking afternoon naps on the same spot on the couch. It was his couch. He did that for a long time. It was a norm for us. We’d switch off the TV and move to the dining room. He would lie there and snore a lot,” she said.

Popularly known as “The Don” for his role as David Genaro on soapie Rhythm City, the actor was lauded for his ability to evoke a sense of fear in viewers with his husky voice and deathly stare. He left the show after more than a decade in the role, making his last appearance in February 2020.

He was also much loved for his portrayal of the shady Mike O'Reilly on SABC3's Isidingo.

Bartlett was a judge on SA's Got Talent, starred in several theatre and TV productions and hosted actor workshops.

In 2013, he starred in the film Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom alongside Idris Elba.

