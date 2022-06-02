What SA is saying about Kelly Khumalo allegations in Senzo Meyiwa trial

Musician Kelly Khumalo dominated discussions on social media this week after explosive allegations were made about her during the trial into the murder of former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.

Defence advocate Malasela Teffo told the high court in Pretoria that an “eyewitness” would testify that Kelly allegedly shot Senzo “by mistake”.

Kelly was dating Senzo at the time of his death and the couple have a daughter, Thingo, together.

Teffo, who represents four of the five men accused of killing Senzo, made the allegations during the cross-examination of the first state witness, Sgt Thabo Mosia, on Wednesday.

He said the revolver used by Kelly was brought to the home of Kelly's mother in Vosloorus by Longwe Twala, son of musician Chicco Twala and former lover of Kelly's sister, Zandile Khumalo.

“I put it to you, Mr Mosia, that the eyewitness will testify that Senzo Robert Meyiwa was allegedly shot by Nonhlanhla Kelly Khumalo by mistake,” Teffo said before asking Mosia if he had a response.

The policeman said he had no comment on the assertions.

The allegations have fuelled calls for Kelly's arrest by those who believe she knows who pulled the trigger that killed Senzo. Others, however, came to her defence, saying she would have been arrested if she was guilty of his murder.