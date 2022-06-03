×

TshisaLIVE

Here’s why MacG’s interview with JJ Tabane is splitting the socials

03 June 2022 - 13:30 By Constance Gaankgomo
MacG's interview with JJ Tabane got tongues wagging.
Image: Instagram/ Podcast and Chill with MacG

A recent interview with TV host and businessman JJ Tabane on Podcast and Chill has left SA with a lot to talk about.

Unemployment, corruption and other themes took centre stage during the chat, but it was the side questions from host MacG that had many cringing.

"MacG needs to grow up, hey. Not everything is about sex. How can you ask a married PHD graduate 'when last did you use a condom?'? This guy has two kids but I bet his kids are more mature than him," said one user.

Others praised the podcaster for bringing JJ to the show.

"Today's podcast won't trend or bring numbers because we are a useless generation that just want vibes. Well done, MacG, for bringing JJ Tabane and continue bringing people of significance. Some of us care," one tweep wrote

Music exec Nota Baloyi said MacG knew exactly what he was doing.

"MacG is smart enough to play dumb and idiots fall for it every time. It’s like a magician who has one trick that works every time. I really struggle with acting ignorant so maybe I’m giving him too much credit but the man knows how to keep his ego in check. It’s about the guest."

MacG's relaxed approach and controversial questions have landed him in hot water  in the past, including with American singer Ari Lennox.

The singer described an interview question he asked her as "creepy". MacG later apologised. 

Here is a look at some reactions to the interview:

