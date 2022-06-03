Here’s why MacG’s interview with JJ Tabane is splitting the socials
A recent interview with TV host and businessman JJ Tabane on Podcast and Chill has left SA with a lot to talk about.
Unemployment, corruption and other themes took centre stage during the chat, but it was the side questions from host MacG that had many cringing.
"MacG needs to grow up, hey. Not everything is about sex. How can you ask a married PHD graduate 'when last did you use a condom?'? This guy has two kids but I bet his kids are more mature than him," said one user.
Others praised the podcaster for bringing JJ to the show.
"Today's podcast won't trend or bring numbers because we are a useless generation that just want vibes. Well done, MacG, for bringing JJ Tabane and continue bringing people of significance. Some of us care," one tweep wrote
Music exec Nota Baloyi said MacG knew exactly what he was doing.
"MacG is smart enough to play dumb and idiots fall for it every time. It’s like a magician who has one trick that works every time. I really struggle with acting ignorant so maybe I’m giving him too much credit but the man knows how to keep his ego in check. It’s about the guest."
MacG's relaxed approach and controversial questions have landed him in hot water in the past, including with American singer Ari Lennox.
The singer described an interview question he asked her as "creepy". MacG later apologised.
Here is a look at some reactions to the interview:
JJ Tabane is shocked on how ignorant Mac G is…JJ gives him a quick lesson: “you say this is the biggest podcast in Africa…ok let’s correct this, ignorance is not bliss or you will wake up with a big flag that costs R22 million. #podcastandchillwithmacg— Liso Black (@Owami_Dlamini) June 2, 2022
That interview with JJ Tabane is one for the books. His accolades, how he articulates, his intellect. Absolutely amazing.@MacGUnleashed @Solphendukaa kumele banisabe shame. Angifuni ukngasho. Well done. Keep up the good work.— Tinah Mashiloane (@MissTinah_M) June 2, 2022
Hhe Ndaa!!!! #PodcastAndChill
I don't care who says what, the way Mac G does podcasts is an art, he acts dumb because he wants these people to talk, imagine if Mac G was acting clued up it would look like news interview,at the end of the day his network is growing with more views#podcastandchillwithmacg— ENOCKAY™ 🇿🇦 (@ENOCKAY) June 2, 2022
The same peoplw people who are passing judgment on how MacG runs his shiw are the same people that are trying to cancel him.— GhostNation (@youngcallous) June 2, 2022
I said this before and I will say this again, if you don't like the podcast, do not watch the videos. I mean its that simple #podcastandchillwithmacg
People be acting like they were there when MacG had this vision, talking about how he should run his show & him being unprofessional, we'll try doing your own podcast with your own national disaster topics, let's see how that goes😄 #podcastandchillwithmacg— Myster SA (@Myster_Xaba) June 2, 2022
