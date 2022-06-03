'I never anticipated having to prepare for this moment​' - Relebogile Mabotja on Jamie Bartlett's death

Relebogile Mabotja has shared how she is struggling to come to terms with the death of her friend, veteran actor Jamie Bartlett.

Jamie Bartlett died last month after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The former Rhythm City actress told followers she has been inconsolable after Bartlett's send off at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town.

"I never anticipated having to prepare for this moment. You were larger than life, and I expected you to be here forever. Yet here we are, saying farewell. J, my darling J, having you in my life has been the greatest privilege. I am truly blessed to have known and loved you and to have been loved by you.

She said she was "shattered" by her friend's passing but would "hold all of the memories and moments shared close"

"I’m no longer angry. I have surrendered to what it is but it hurts like hell.

"I will continue to pray for all who have been devastated by your loss and toast to the amazing life force and spirit that is you! With tequila, of course. Thank you for all you were to me. I will love you forever. You will never be forgotten. Rest in eternal peace, J." she wrote.