TshisaLIVE

'I never anticipated having to prepare for this moment​' - Relebogile Mabotja on Jamie Bartlett's death

03 June 2022 - 10:00 By Joy Mphande
Relebogile Mabotja tribute to late veteran actor, Jamie Bartlett.
Image: Supplied

Relebogile Mabotja has shared how she is struggling to come to terms with the death of her friend, veteran actor Jamie Bartlett.

Jamie Bartlett died last month after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The former Rhythm City actress told followers she has been inconsolable after Bartlett's send off at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town.

"I never anticipated having to prepare for this moment. You were larger than life, and I expected you to be here forever. Yet here we are, saying farewell. J, my darling J, having you in my life has been the greatest privilege. I am truly blessed to have known and loved you and to have been loved by you.

She said she was "shattered" by her friend's passing but would "hold all of the memories and moments shared close"

"I’m no longer angry. I have surrendered to what it is but it hurts like hell.

"I will continue to pray for all who have been devastated by your loss and toast to the amazing life force and spirit that is you! With tequila, of course. Thank you for all you were to me. I will love you forever. You will never be forgotten. Rest in eternal peace, J." she wrote.

Family spokesperson, actor Zola Hashatsi also shared a touching tribute to Jamie.

"Peace be still and rest easy, my guy. Jamie, you came, you saw, you conquered. A beautiful soul you were on and off screen. I have no words. uLale Ngoxolo as we lay you today".

A memorial service will be held on Monday at Zone 6 in Soweto for members of the public to remember the star.

