TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | L’vovo recuperating at home after car crash saw him spend weeks in hospital

‘This experience has taught me to live life to the fullest’

03 June 2022 - 07:00 By Joy Mphande
Image: Instagram/ L'vovo

Thokozani “L'vovo Derrango” Ndlovu is grateful for a second chance at life while he's home recovering after a near-death experience a month ago.

On the evening of May 10, the Durban-born musician was travelling back home after attending an event in his hometown Newcastle when he was involved in a head-on collision when a tipper truck struck his VW Polo 30km away from his mother’s home.

“This experience has taught me to live life to the fullest, appreciate life, take care of my body, be grateful for those who love me and always tell them you love them because you don't know when the time is time.”

“I am so grateful for life. God is good and I am grateful for my ancestors because they are also part of us. I'll be able to walk again, I'm able to talk again, but if you look at the damage to the car you wouldn't think I would make it,” he told TshisaLIVE.

The accident left his car a write-off and his body with stitches and screws after he suffered injuries to his knee, ankle, hip, and spine. He spent a month in high care at Greys Hospital in Pietermaritzburg.

“I got surgery on my hip. My hip moved so they had to put it back into its position. They had to put screws in and stuff to put it back on track. I have an injury on my right knee, which has stitches. My left knee is swollen, my ankle is swollen and I have scratches on my forehead,” he shared.

Image: Supplied

On Wednesday, L'vovo returned home, where he is expected to recover and get back on his feet.

“I am much better because I am able to walk a bit. I'm using crutches to help me get back into motion. They said perhaps I will start walking independently in the next two months. It's about being home and monitoring myself so I can recover. I must not rush because if I rush I could cause complications that will send me back to hospital.”

Image: Supplied

L'vovo said he wants to focus on getting better before seeking justice from the truck driver who ran away from the scene after the accident.

“I'm grateful we found the truck. It was overloaded with cement and was not roadworthy. If there was nothing wrong with it, there was no reason for him to run away. They have to pay for me and tell me why the man ran away and other things about the truck.”

Image: Supplied

