'What a mess' — Ayanda Borotho reacts to the Senzo Meyiwa trial

Here are some of the things that have had tongues wagging about the trial:

Two alleged dockets:

During Mosia's cross-examination he revealed two dockets were opened by the police for the case.

Advocate Malesela Teffo, who is representing four of the five accused, said in his experience as a lawyer this was an unprecedented case.

“I have never been in a case where for a single incident there are two dockets with different investigating officers with a different theory and for the same people where these investigators, both of them, are from the SA Police Service. It's like a territorial battle,” he said.

Sgt Thabo Mosia's competence questioned:

The defence questioned Mosia, a forensic expert, who was first to arrive at the scene.

Mosia said he took eight pictures of the crime scene, then stopped and called for help.

Zandile Mshololo, for accused number 5, also questioned how Mosia happened to miss a fragmented bullet on the kitchen counter while managing to secure the door where the bullet hit after it bounced off the counter.

“The same spot you omitted to investigate when you first arrived on the scene is where it is said that there is an exhibit that was recovered from that spot,” Mshololo said.

Kelly Khumalo implicated to the murder:

Teffo said an unidentified eyewitness would testify that Kelly allegedly shot Senzo “by mistake”.

"[The] Eyewitness will testify Senzo Robert Meyiwa was allegedly shot by Nonhlanhla Kelly Khumalo by mistake, " he said.