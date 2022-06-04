'Kaygee The Vibe' reflects on his journey in entertainment industry

Kaygee The Vibe was bitten by the music bug at the tender age of 15 when his stepfather used to run a beauty salon and often hosted stokvel playhouse music in the background. Since then he's diligently pursued his passion for music.

“Everything I'm building is from the ground up. I have learnt that if something is meant to be, it's meant to be and never to give up on dreams. If I had given up I would not be here enjoying the fruits,” he told Sowetan in an interview when speaking of his success.

Now as a Gqom DJ, Kaygee has been booked and busy, touring within and beyond the borders of Mzansi. From Mozambique to London and Manchester in the UK, Kaygee hopes to one day reach international status in his field.

“I bring the vibe and make sure people have a good time.”