×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

'Kaygee The Vibe' reflects on his journey in entertainment industry

04 June 2022 - 10:00 By Joy Mphande
'Kaygee The Vibe' marks 12 years in the entertainment industry.
'Kaygee The Vibe' marks 12 years in the entertainment industry.
Image: Instagram/ Kaygee The Vibe

Club DJ and producer Katlego Mlangeni “Kaygee The Vibe” Mlangeni has celebrated 12 years in the entertainment industry. 

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Kaygee shared images of him from when he was younger and trying to make a name for himself. 

“It had to start somewhere and it has been a beautiful journey, am grateful,” he wrote.

Kaygee The Vibe was bitten by the music bug at the tender age of 15 when his stepfather used to run a beauty salon and often hosted stokvel playhouse music in the background. Since then he's diligently pursued his passion for music.  

“Everything I'm building is from the ground up. I have learnt that if something is meant to be, it's meant to be and never to give up on dreams. If I had given up I would not be here enjoying the fruits,” he told Sowetan in an interview when speaking of his success. 

Now as a Gqom DJ, Kaygee has been booked and busy, touring within and beyond the borders of Mzansi. From Mozambique to London and Manchester in the UK, Kaygee hopes to one day reach international status in his field. 

“I bring the vibe and make sure people have a good time.”

MORE:

Master KG reminisces about ‘small beginnings’ before stardom

"Focus and work hard." Master KG told fans.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Cassper Nyovest: My life changed when I started asking 'Why not me?'

"Everything changed for me when I changed the question from 'why me, to why not me?'" said the rapper.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Boohle gets candid about how that Cassper Nyovest collabo changed her life

Buhle 'Boohle' Manyathi gained popularity after featuring on Cassper Nyovest's hit single 'Siyathandana'.
TshisaLIVE
10 months ago

SNAPS | Nomzamo Mbatha is dripping that America glow

Nomzamo is all about that drip!
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Bianca Naidoo gets tattoo in honour of her late husband Riky Rick TshisaLIVE
  2. Ntsiki Mazwai: ‘Isn’t it funny how Unathi was fired but Somizi kept the job ... TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Till the wheels fall off' — Zandie Khumalo pledges support for sister Kelly TshisaLIVE
  4. 'He could be tough to work with' — Jamie Bartlett's friend speaks to his talent TshisaLIVE
  5. Jamie Bartlett was grateful for his partner Rosa Onious' companionship TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'
Magistrate dismisses Malema and Ndlozi's discharge application, assault case ...