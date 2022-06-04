WATCH | Nomcebo Zikode blesses herself with a stunning Range Rover

Life has said yes to Nomcebo Zikode and a new whip is what she needed to celebrate just how well her life has been going.

The Bayabuza hitmaker took to Instagram to share a clip of her signing documents for her brand new Range Rover. The star was rocking a white power suit and her hubby was there with her to celebrate their new aquisition.

“The big things, the little things and the things that make us realise how far we’ve come. I’m so happy that I am able to share this moment with my family and those closest to me,” she wrote.

Her manager confirmed to TshisaLIVE the new car was hers and not an ambassadorship deal.

The past two years have been filled with milestones for the star. Her career has grown beyond SA borders and she held the SA flag high during her solo tour in North America last year.