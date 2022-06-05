Friends with drinks: Somizi toasts buddies with booze brands

Cassper Nyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest launched his liquor brand Billiato last year.

In an interview on YFM, Cassper said a renowned “alcohol guru” approached him to embark on the venture. They launched one flavour and are looking to expand in future.

“We're launching with one flavour. One of the things I was thinking of making was a gin, and I was thinking of also making a vodka after some research. The vision is long-term,” he said.