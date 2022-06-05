×

TshisaLIVE

Friends with drinks: Somizi toasts buddies with booze brands

05 June 2022 - 16:00 By Joy Mphande
Somizi Mhlongo celebrates his friends in the liquor industry.
Image: GH Mumm/Instagram

Somizi is beaming with pride about his celebrity friends' business ventures. 

Somizi shared a compilation video of Cassper Nyovest, DJ Zinhle, Pearl Thusi and Kelly Khumalo, who have dipped their toes in the liquor business, gushing over their success. 

Cassper Nyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest launched his liquor brand Billiato last year.

In an interview on YFM, Cassper said a renowned “alcohol guru” approached him to embark on the venture. They launched one flavour and are looking to expand in future.

“We're launching with one flavour. One of the things I was thinking of making was a gin, and I was thinking of also making a vodka after some research. The vision is long-term,” he said.

DJ Zinhle

In October 2020, DJ Zinhle became CEO of sparkling wine brand Boulevard Rosé.

This is why we dream big. Why we work late, why we say no to others and yes to ourselves. Because hard work and determination pay off,” she said before introducing her fans to her new baby.

Pearl Thusi

In October 2021, actress Pearl Thusi obtained ownership equity in premium gin brand Black Rose Gin.

“We grew up in an era when this type of opportunity was impossible. You never had the power and that's why I love how the industry has evolved over the past few years because now we understand — either through social media or the evolution of the internet — the power we have as public figures,” she told TshisaLIVE.

Kelly Khumalo

In March 2020, Kelly Khumalo introduced Mzansi to her gin brand, Controversy Gin By Kelly Khumalo.

