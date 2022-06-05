×

TshisaLIVE

Galaletsang Koffman shares her journey with corrective surgery

05 June 2022 - 10:00 By Joy Mphande
Galaletsang Koffman opens up about getting eye surgery.
Image: SUPPLIED

As we say welcome to the month of June, Galaletsang Koffman has reflected on her healing journey since corrective surgery for her eyes after wearing glasses for 25 years.

Galaletsang revealed she underwent eye surgery known as laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis (LASIK), which is a procedure that helps improve vision by using a cutting laser to change the clear tissue at the front of the eye.

The actress, popularly known for her role as Beauty in The River on 1 Magic, said she had surgery three weeks ago and was recovering. She took to her Instagram timeline, sharing images of herself as a toddler wearing glasses and her having surgery done.

“After 25 years of wearing spectacles, I finally underwent corrective surgery. It has been three weeks since my surgery.” 

Galaletsang tends to get candid with her fans. 

In January this year, the actress revealed she had spent the month depressed and anxious and had found healing in spending more time outside doing outdoor activities such as hiking.

“I went from walking 2 — 5 times a week to months going by sitting on my couch depressed and anxious. After years of hiking and actually enjoying it. I remembered why I love being outside,” she wrote.

