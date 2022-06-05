Galaletsang Koffman shares her journey with corrective surgery

As we say welcome to the month of June, Galaletsang Koffman has reflected on her healing journey since corrective surgery for her eyes after wearing glasses for 25 years.

Galaletsang revealed she underwent eye surgery known as laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis (LASIK), which is a procedure that helps improve vision by using a cutting laser to change the clear tissue at the front of the eye.

The actress, popularly known for her role as Beauty in The River on 1 Magic, said she had surgery three weeks ago and was recovering. She took to her Instagram timeline, sharing images of herself as a toddler wearing glasses and her having surgery done.

“After 25 years of wearing spectacles, I finally underwent corrective surgery. It has been three weeks since my surgery.”