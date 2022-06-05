×

TshisaLIVE

‘He interviewed me from time to time’: Tito Mboweni wants to know where Phat Joe is

05 June 2022 - 12:00
Former minister Tito Mboweni is a fan of Phat Joe.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni had tongues wagging when he asked an unexpected question on Twitter on Thursday about TV and radio host Phat Joe.

Mboweni said Joe used to interview him on radio “from time to time” before asking where he is today.

There used to be a young man called Phat Joe on the radio. Where is he now? He interviewed me from time to time. Phat Joe, where are you?” 

Some users said they hadn’t heard from the media personality in a long time while others suggested Mboweni invites him for dinner for a reunion.

Joe previously hosted the reunion of The Real Housewives of Durban, Temptation Island and the talk show Cheeky Palate, where he engages with celebrities and public figures on different topics.

Although the media personality hasn’t been active on Twitter for a while, some users tagged him for a response to the former minister’s question. 

Some users said they last heard from Joe on MacG’s Podcast and Chill when he featured as a guest a year ago. 

Here are some reactions to Mboweni’s question: 

