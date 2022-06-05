Prince Kaybee: ‘People who can sing have the most amazing talent known to humankind’
DJ and music producer Prince Kaybee has praised singers and their amazing talent
We all have moments when we attach a certain song to a period in life, whether it was a joyous or painful chapter.
Prince Kaybee said singers have the ability to evoke emotions, and said it is a rare talent.
"People who can sing have the most amazing talent known to humankind. Some sing to inspire healing, others sing and inspire faith, some even inspire you to love again just by singing. What a treasure."
People that can sing have the most amazing talent known to human kind, some sing to inspire healing, others sing and inspire faith, some even inspire you to love again just by singing, what a treasure❤️— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) June 3, 2022
Musician Simphiwe Dana, who has been in the industry for almost 20 years, said music was her calling.
"I'm an artist and I really believe it's a calling in many ways. I'm a healer in many ways, and that's a lifetime job. I don't get tired. What I may get tired of is treatment from people perhaps, but I don't get tired of my work and I feel its very important work. When it comes to writing, I take what I do very seriously."
Singer-songwriter Langa Mavuso opened up to TshisaLIVE in October last year about the importance of baring it all to his fans through music.
Langa said he has been using music as an outlet to express his feelings and life's experiences.
“I try to embrace all the truths of my life so I can reflect experiences people go through because I don't think my experiences are unique. Some parts of them are unique to me".
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.