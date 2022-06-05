Prince Kaybee: ‘People who can sing have the most amazing talent known to humankind’

Musician Simphiwe Dana, who has been in the industry for almost 20 years, said music was her calling.

"I'm an artist and I really believe it's a calling in many ways. I'm a healer in many ways, and that's a lifetime job. I don't get tired. What I may get tired of is treatment from people perhaps, but I don't get tired of my work and I feel its very important work. When it comes to writing, I take what I do very seriously."

Singer-songwriter Langa Mavuso opened up to TshisaLIVE in October last year about the importance of baring it all to his fans through music.

Langa said he has been using music as an outlet to express his feelings and life's experiences.

“I try to embrace all the truths of my life so I can reflect experiences people go through because I don't think my experiences are unique. Some parts of them are unique to me".