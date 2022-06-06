King Monada’s sweet message to his wife

Limpopo musician King Monada says his wife is amazing as he celebrated her with a sweet message on her birthday

Taking to Instagram recently, Monada gushed over Lerato Ramawela, who has shared her life with him for more than 10 years and before his fame.

“Happy birthday my lovely wife. Thank you for being so amazing, for loving me and thank you for just being you. I love you forever,” he wrote.

Monada popped the question to Lerato earlier this year with breathtaking views and surrounded by loved ones.

Taking to Instagram then, the Malwedhe hit maker shared the happy news and captured moments from the big day.

“If you tell me you love me, I might not believe you but if you show me you do, then I will,” he captioned a video of him kneeling in front of his partner.

His wife was overcome with emotion while people in the clip cheered.