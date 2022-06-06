King Monada’s sweet message to his wife
Limpopo musician King Monada says his wife is amazing as he celebrated her with a sweet message on her birthday
Taking to Instagram recently, Monada gushed over Lerato Ramawela, who has shared her life with him for more than 10 years and before his fame.
“Happy birthday my lovely wife. Thank you for being so amazing, for loving me and thank you for just being you. I love you forever,” he wrote.
Monada popped the question to Lerato earlier this year with breathtaking views and surrounded by loved ones.
Taking to Instagram then, the Malwedhe hit maker shared the happy news and captured moments from the big day.
“If you tell me you love me, I might not believe you but if you show me you do, then I will,” he captioned a video of him kneeling in front of his partner.
His wife was overcome with emotion while people in the clip cheered.
Lady Du sang Monada's praises, saying his actions showed the kind of person he was.
“King Monada, you have made me so proud of you. You are literally marrying the woman was there with you through thick and thin. This just proves your character
“This has made me respect you beyond. Congratulations Skeem,” she wrote as she shared the moment Monada asked for his girlfriend's hand in marriage.
To keep up the momentum of celebrations in celebville, soccer star Linda Mtanmbo recently took to his Instagram to celebrate his 15-year anniversary to his wife Thando Mtanmbo.
“Sunday afternoon June 3 2007 we started our journey. Never thought \15 years later we would be here. I pray we get old together. Happy anniversary nunu.”
