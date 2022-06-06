Lvovo pens note of gratitude to fans after surviving car accident

L'vovo Derrango has taken to his Instagram to appreciate people that have been supporting him during a difficult time in his life.

The kwaito star said he was grateful for their kindness and for being wonderful people.

“I want to take this moment and let you know how much you are appreciated. You are all true angels to me, and I'm more grateful to you than words can express,” he wrote.

On the evening of May 10, the Durban-born musician was travelling home after attending an event in his hometown Newcastle when he was involved in a head-on collision. A tipper truck struck his VW Polo, 30km from his mother’s home.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the star revealed he had been recovering at home after a near-death experience a month ago.

“This experience has taught me to live life to the fullest, appreciate life, take care of my body, be grateful for those who love me and always tell them you love them because you don't know when [it's] time.”