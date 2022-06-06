‘My health has taken a toll on me’ — Zahara cancels upcoming gigs

Bulelwa "Zahara" Mkutukana shared a picture from her visit to the doctor’s office after having to cancel upcoming work obligations.

The Loliwe hitmaker took to her Facebook timeline to apologise to her fans for not being able to perform during this past weekend.

"I’d like to apologise to my fans and promoters to share that I am unable to carry through my performances this weekend. My health has taken a toll on me and I have been advised to be on bed rest. I look forward to getting out there as soon as I am physically fit," she wrote.