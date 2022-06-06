Nothile defends her mom Nonku Williams

Nothile, daughter of reality TV star Nonku Williams and late gospel icon Sfiso Ncwane, said comments about their snap were a bit much after her mom was dragged for her caption.

Taking to Instagram in a live video, Nonku addressed the social media backlash she received on Sunday afternoon and said people do not understand their relationship.

Nonku was dragged after she posted a picture of her and Nothile side-by-side on Saturday.

The caption, which tweeps found problematic, read: “Ok. I can’t tell. Who’s the mother between the two?”

After tweeps called Nonku out, the star of The Real Housewives of Durban started an Instagram Live with her daughter. The duo opened up about the comments o on Instagram.

The reality star first asked her daughter to describe her as a mother, and then went asked her what she thought about people's comments on their picture.

“I don't feel pressured (to be part of the live) but I'm not a very social person who's good at talking to people. I kind of feel uncomfortable because I'm talking to a lot of people. It is like a lot of people watching. That's one thing, but I don't mind doing it because the comments were a bit too much. Like my mom always says to me, it doesn't really affect me. I didn't think about it until yesterday.”

Nothile said she wasn't upset but bothered a "bit” as they were taking it too seriously.